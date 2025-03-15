East Carolina's Parker Byrd gets a huge ovation after getting his first career hit while wearing an athletic prosthetic. (0:41)

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- East Carolina's Parker Byrd, whose right leg was amputated below the knee after a boating accident three years ago, got his first hit as a college player when he singled in the Pirates' 12-0 win over William & Mary on Friday night.

Wearing an athletic prosthetic, Byrd pinch hit with one out in the sixth inning and ripped a ball that deflected off the third baseman. He raised both arms over his head as he stood on first base and took in the standing ovation from the crowd of 4,000. He left for a pinch runner.

Byrd drove in his first run on a sacrifice fly against VCU on Wednesday in his only other plate appearance of the season. The sophomore from Laurinburg played in three games last season and was 0-for-2 with a walk.

Byrd was a high school freshman when East Carolina coach Cliff Godwin offered him a scholarship. Byrd's parents attended East Carolina, and he accepted on the spot.

He was boating with teammates on July 23, 2022, when he was critically injured. He required 22 surgeries over 45 days and missed his freshman season but was welcomed back by Godwin last year.