          College softball rankings: 2025 NCAA Week 13 Top 25 poll

          play
          Get Your Peanuts: The best of the best from the SEC diamond (2:10)

          Rally Cap's Haylie McCleney, David Dellucci and Dari Nowkhah recap some of the best moments from around the SEC diamond as they shout out notable players to look out for. (2:10)

          May 6, 2025, 04:40 PM

          It's officially a wrap on the 2025 college softball regular season, and now we are on to the postseason.

          The final week of play brought upsets (sorry, Oklahoma and UCLA) and standout performances (shoutout to Texas' Mia Scott). There's a new No. 1 team yet again with Texas A&M moving up after winning its weekend series over Tennessee.

          The Sooners and Bruins slid down the poll a bit after their losses. And Georgia dropped out, while the Virginia made its way back in.

          To get you ready for the conference championships (which start today), check out our latest ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate top 25 ranking.

          Play of the week

          Nothing gets past Florida's Kendra Falby. Check out her impressive catch to keep the Sooners off the board at the top of the second inning in the series finale.

          Player to watch

          Mia Scott, Texas

          Notice how there's no position listed for Scott above, there's a reason for that. In Texas' series finale against Kentucky this weekend Scott became the first Longhorn in program history to play all nine positions in a game. What can't she do? During the senior's final series, she batted .439 and added three RBIs, five assists and a had a 1.000 fielding percentage.

          How to watch the postseason

          Week 13 Top 25

          Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's record and next game.

          All times Eastern.

          1. Texas A&M

          Previous rank: 4
          Record: 43-9

          Next game: SEC tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 8 p.m. on SEC Network

          2. Oklahoma

          Previous rank: 1
          Record: 43-7

          Next game: SEC tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 11 a.m. on SEC Network

          3. Tennessee

          Previous rank: 2
          Record: 40-13

          Next game: SEC tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 2 p.m. on SEC Network

          4. Florida

          Previous rank: 7
          Record: 43-13

          Next game: SEC tournament second round, Wednesday at 5 p.m. on SEC Network

          5. Texas

          Previous rank: 5
          Record: 45-9

          Next game: SEC tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 5 p.m. on SEC Network

          6. Arkansas

          Previous rank: 6
          Record: 38-11

          Next game: SEC tournament second round, Wednesday at 2 p.m. on SEC Network

          7. Oregon

          Previous rank: 3
          Record: 47-6

          Next game: Big Ten tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 4:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

          8. Florida State

          Previous rank: 9
          Record: 44-8

          Next game: ACC tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 11 a.m. on ACC Network

          9. LSU

          Previous rank: 10
          Record: 40-13

          Next game: vs. Mississippi State (SEC tournament first round), Wednesday at 11 a.m. on SEC Network

          10. UCLA

          Previous rank: 8
          Record: 47-9

          Next game: Big Ten tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 1:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

          11. Texas Tech

          Previous rank: 11
          Record: 42-12

          Next game: Big 12 tournament quarterfinals, Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

          12. South Carolina

          Previous rank: 12
          Record: 39-14

          Next game: SEC tournament second round, Wednesday at 8 p.m. on SEC Network

          13. Arizona

          Previous rank: 13
          Record: 43-10

          Next game: Big 12 tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

          T14. Virginia Tech

          Previous rank: 15
          Record: 40-10

          Next game: ACC tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network

          T14. Clemson

          Previous rank: 16
          Record: 41-12

          Next game: ACC tournament (Thursday, May 8)

          16. Alabama

          Previous rank: 14
          Record: 36-20

          Next game: vs. Auburn (SEC tournament first round), Tuesday at 7 p.m. on SEC Network

          17. Stanford

          Previous rank: 17
          Record: 41-12

          Next game: ACC tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 5 p.m. on ACC Network

          18. Mississippi State

          Previous rank: 18
          Record: 37-16

          Next game: vs. LSU (SEC tournament second round), Wednesday at 11 a.m. on SEC Network

          19. Nebraska

          Previous rank: T21
          Record: 38-12

          Next game: Big Ten tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 11 a.m. on Big Ten Network

          20. Duke

          Previous rank: 20
          Record: 37-15

          Next game: ACC tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 1:30 p.m. on ACC Network

          21. Ole Miss

          Previous rank: 19
          Record: 35-16

          Next game: vs. Missouri (SEC tournament first round), Tuesday at 4 p.m. on SEC Network

          22. Ohio State

          Previous rank: T21
          Record: 43-11-1

          Next game: Big Ten tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network

          23. Oklahoma State

          Previous rank: 23
          Record: 33-17

          Next game: vs. Arizona State (Big 12 tournament quarterfinals) Thursday at 12 p.m. on ESPN+

          24. Grand Canyon

          Previous rank: T24
          Record: 43-6

          Next game: WAC tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 4 p.m. on ESPN+

          25. Virginia

          Previous rank: Unranked
          Record: 36-16

          Next game: vs. Louisville (ACC tournament first round) Wednesday at 5 p.m. on ACC Network