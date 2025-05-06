It's officially a wrap on the 2025 college softball regular season, and now we are on to the postseason.
The final week of play brought upsets (sorry, Oklahoma and UCLA) and standout performances (shoutout to Texas' Mia Scott). There's a new No. 1 team yet again with Texas A&M moving up after winning its weekend series over Tennessee.
The Sooners and Bruins slid down the poll a bit after their losses. And Georgia dropped out, while the Virginia made its way back in.
To get you ready for the conference championships (which start today), check out our latest ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate top 25 ranking.
Play of the week
Nothing gets past Florida's Kendra Falby. Check out her impressive catch to keep the Sooners off the board at the top of the second inning in the series finale.
.@kendrafalby is a human highlight reel 🤯#NCAASoftball x 🎥 ESPN2 / @GatorsSB pic.twitter.com/bwv4RZEISy— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 3, 2025
Player to watch
Mia Scott, Texas
Notice how there's no position listed for Scott above, there's a reason for that. In Texas' series finale against Kentucky this weekend Scott became the first Longhorn in program history to play all nine positions in a game. What can't she do? During the senior's final series, she batted .439 and added three RBIs, five assists and a had a 1.000 fielding percentage.
How to watch the postseason
Subscribe to ESPN+ | Stream college softball on ESPN
Week 13 Top 25
Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's record and next game.
All times Eastern.
1. Texas A&M
Previous rank: 4
Record: 43-9
Next game: SEC tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 8 p.m. on SEC Network
2. Oklahoma
Previous rank: 1
Record: 43-7
Next game: SEC tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 11 a.m. on SEC Network
3. Tennessee
Previous rank: 2
Record: 40-13
Next game: SEC tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 2 p.m. on SEC Network
4. Florida
Previous rank: 7
Record: 43-13
Next game: SEC tournament second round, Wednesday at 5 p.m. on SEC Network
5. Texas
Previous rank: 5
Record: 45-9
Next game: SEC tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 5 p.m. on SEC Network
6. Arkansas
Previous rank: 6
Record: 38-11
Next game: SEC tournament second round, Wednesday at 2 p.m. on SEC Network
7. Oregon
Previous rank: 3
Record: 47-6
Next game: Big Ten tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 4:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
8. Florida State
Previous rank: 9
Record: 44-8
Next game: ACC tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 11 a.m. on ACC Network
9. LSU
Previous rank: 10
Record: 40-13
Next game: vs. Mississippi State (SEC tournament first round), Wednesday at 11 a.m. on SEC Network
10. UCLA
Previous rank: 8
Record: 47-9
Next game: Big Ten tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 1:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
11. Texas Tech
Previous rank: 11
Record: 42-12
Next game: Big 12 tournament quarterfinals, Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+
12. South Carolina
Previous rank: 12
Record: 39-14
Next game: SEC tournament second round, Wednesday at 8 p.m. on SEC Network
13. Arizona
Previous rank: 13
Record: 43-10
Next game: Big 12 tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+
T14. Virginia Tech
Previous rank: 15
Record: 40-10
Next game: ACC tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network
T14. Clemson
Previous rank: 16
Record: 41-12
Next game: ACC tournament (Thursday, May 8)
16. Alabama
Previous rank: 14
Record: 36-20
Next game: vs. Auburn (SEC tournament first round), Tuesday at 7 p.m. on SEC Network
17. Stanford
Previous rank: 17
Record: 41-12
Next game: ACC tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 5 p.m. on ACC Network
18. Mississippi State
Previous rank: 18
Record: 37-16
Next game: vs. LSU (SEC tournament second round), Wednesday at 11 a.m. on SEC Network
19. Nebraska
Previous rank: T21
Record: 38-12
Next game: Big Ten tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 11 a.m. on Big Ten Network
20. Duke
Previous rank: 20
Record: 37-15
Next game: ACC tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 1:30 p.m. on ACC Network
21. Ole Miss
Previous rank: 19
Record: 35-16
Next game: vs. Missouri (SEC tournament first round), Tuesday at 4 p.m. on SEC Network
22. Ohio State
Previous rank: T21
Record: 43-11-1
23. Oklahoma State
Previous rank: 23
Record: 33-17
Next game: vs. Arizona State (Big 12 tournament quarterfinals) Thursday at 12 p.m. on ESPN+
24. Grand Canyon
Previous rank: T24
Record: 43-6
Next game: WAC tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 4 p.m. on ESPN+
25. Virginia
Previous rank: Unranked
Record: 36-16
Next game: vs. Louisville (ACC tournament first round) Wednesday at 5 p.m. on ACC Network