It's officially a wrap on the 2025 college softball regular season, and now we are on to the postseason.

The final week of play brought upsets (sorry, Oklahoma and UCLA) and standout performances (shoutout to Texas' Mia Scott). There's a new No. 1 team yet again with Texas A&M moving up after winning its weekend series over Tennessee.

The Sooners and Bruins slid down the poll a bit after their losses. And Georgia dropped out, while the Virginia made its way back in.

To get you ready for the conference championships (which start today), check out our latest ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate top 25 ranking.

Play of the week

Nothing gets past Florida's Kendra Falby. Check out her impressive catch to keep the Sooners off the board at the top of the second inning in the series finale.

Player to watch

Mia Scott, Texas

Notice how there's no position listed for Scott above, there's a reason for that. In Texas' series finale against Kentucky this weekend Scott became the first Longhorn in program history to play all nine positions in a game. What can't she do? During the senior's final series, she batted .439 and added three RBIs, five assists and a had a 1.000 fielding percentage.

How to watch the postseason

Week 13 Top 25

Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's record and next game.

All times Eastern.

1. Texas A&M

Previous rank: 4

Record: 43-9

Next game: SEC tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 8 p.m. on SEC Network

2. Oklahoma

Previous rank: 1

Record: 43-7

Next game: SEC tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 11 a.m. on SEC Network

3. Tennessee

Previous rank: 2

Record: 40-13

Next game: SEC tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 2 p.m. on SEC Network

4. Florida

Previous rank: 7

Record: 43-13

Next game: SEC tournament second round, Wednesday at 5 p.m. on SEC Network

5. Texas

Previous rank: 5

Record: 45-9

Next game: SEC tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 5 p.m. on SEC Network

6. Arkansas

Previous rank: 6

Record: 38-11

Next game: SEC tournament second round, Wednesday at 2 p.m. on SEC Network

7. Oregon

Previous rank: 3

Record: 47-6

Next game: Big Ten tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 4:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

8. Florida State

Previous rank: 9

Record: 44-8

Next game: ACC tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 11 a.m. on ACC Network

9. LSU

Previous rank: 10

Record: 40-13

Next game: vs. Mississippi State (SEC tournament first round), Wednesday at 11 a.m. on SEC Network

10. UCLA

Previous rank: 8

Record: 47-9

Next game: Big Ten tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 1:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

11. Texas Tech

Previous rank: 11

Record: 42-12

Next game: Big 12 tournament quarterfinals, Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

12. South Carolina

Previous rank: 12

Record: 39-14

Next game: SEC tournament second round, Wednesday at 8 p.m. on SEC Network

13. Arizona

Previous rank: 13

Record: 43-10

Next game: Big 12 tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

T14. Virginia Tech

Previous rank: 15

Record: 40-10

Next game: ACC tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network

T14. Clemson

Previous rank: 16

Record: 41-12

Next game: ACC tournament (Thursday, May 8)

16. Alabama

Previous rank: 14

Record: 36-20

Next game: vs. Auburn (SEC tournament first round), Tuesday at 7 p.m. on SEC Network

17. Stanford

Previous rank: 17

Record: 41-12

Next game: ACC tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 5 p.m. on ACC Network

18. Mississippi State

Previous rank: 18

Record: 37-16

Next game: vs. LSU (SEC tournament second round), Wednesday at 11 a.m. on SEC Network

19. Nebraska

Previous rank: T21

Record: 38-12

Next game: Big Ten tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 11 a.m. on Big Ten Network

20. Duke

Previous rank: 20

Record: 37-15

Next game: ACC tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 1:30 p.m. on ACC Network

21. Ole Miss

Previous rank: 19

Record: 35-16

Next game: vs. Missouri (SEC tournament first round), Tuesday at 4 p.m. on SEC Network

22. Ohio State

Previous rank: T21

Record: 43-11-1

Next game: Big Ten tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network

23. Oklahoma State

Previous rank: 23

Record: 33-17

Next game: vs. Arizona State (Big 12 tournament quarterfinals) Thursday at 12 p.m. on ESPN+

24. Grand Canyon

Previous rank: T24

Record: 43-6

Next game: WAC tournament quarterfinals, Thursday at 4 p.m. on ESPN+

25. Virginia

Previous rank: Unranked

Record: 36-16

Next game: vs. Louisville (ACC tournament first round) Wednesday at 5 p.m. on ACC Network