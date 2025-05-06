Open Extended Reactions

WEST HAVEN, Conn. -- The University of New Haven has accepted an invitation to become a full member of the Northeast Conference when it begins its transition from Division II to Division I on July 1.

Commissioner Noreen Morris and school president Jens Frederiksen announced Tuesday that New Haven would become the conference's 10th full member. The Chargers will become full Division I members in 2028-29.

"Making the move to Division I is a bold step, and we're honored that New Haven chose to take that step with us," Morris said. "From the start, it was clear that they share our values -- putting academics, competitive excellence and the student-athlete experience at the forefront."

New Haven sponsors 20 sports and will be integrated into NEC schedules beginning this year with the exception of football. Football's addition to the conference schedule is still to be determined.

During its transition, New Haven will immediately be able to participate in conference championships in sports that do not have automatic qualifiers for NCAA championships. The Chargers will become eligible for NCAA championship competition in 2028-29.

Two other NEC members are in transition to Division I, Stonehill and Le Moyne.