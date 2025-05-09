How to watch Katie Meyer E60 documentary on ESPN

"Save: The Katie Meyer Story," exploring the life and impact of the late Stanford soccer star, premieres May 10 at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN. (1:41)

In 2022, Stanford soccer captain Katie Meyer died by suicide just three months shy of graduation. In the aftermath, her family searched for answers and began a fight for change. A new episode of ESPN's E60 documentary series examines Meyer's journey and impact, spotlighting the California law passed in her name and driven by advocacy from her parents.

When is the Katie Meyer E60 premiering? How can fans watch?

"Save: The Katie Meyer Story" debuts Saturday, May 10, at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN, streaming afterward on ESPN+.

What can fans expect from the Katie Meyer E60?

Through exclusive interviews, archival footage and intimate personal stories, fans can get an inside look at what made Katie Meyer a special individual on and off the field. Meyer excelled at playing for her top-choice school, winning a national championship in 2019, and striving for a future at Stanford Law School. A Stanford disciplinary procedure pushed things in a different direction.

Reported by Julie Foudy, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, World Cup champion and veteran soccer analyst with more than 25 years of experience in sports journalism, the E60 story offers an unflinching look at Meyer's life and legacy. Katie's parents, Gina and Steve Meyer, and her sisters Sam and Siena speak openly with E60 in the episode.

What is E60?

E60, founded in 2007, is ESPN's highly decorated sports storytelling brand. E60 has received more than 110 Sports Emmy nominations and won accolades for its mix of revealing profiles, hard-hitting investigations and exclusive interviews delivered with innovative production techniques, top-notch journalism with unrivaled storytelling. E60 has taken numerous formats during its existence, including that of a magazine-style program, segments and its current format as a one-hour, single-story program for linear television and streaming.