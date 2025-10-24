Open Extended Reactions

UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins, the preseason Big East Freshman of the Year, will miss approximately six weeks after suffering an ankle injury in practice earlier this week, the school announced on Friday.

The Huskies open the season with home games against New Haven, UMass Lowell and Columbia before a difficult stretch of games that includes BYU, Arizona, Illinois, Kansas and Florida all within a 24-day span. A six-week timetable would put Mullins' return either at Kansas on Dec. 2 or at home against East Texas A&M on Dec. 5.

A 6-foot-6 shooting guard from Greenfield, Indiana, Mullins is arguably the best perimeter shooter entering college basketball this season. The five-star recruit and potential first-round NBA draft pick was a McDonald's All American as a high school senior, winning Mr. Basketball in the state of Indiana. Mullins ranked No. 17 in ESPN's SC Next 100 for the class of 2025, after a senior season in which he averaged 32.9 points and shot better than 47% from 3-point range.

Mullins started and played 17 minutes in UConn's exhibition win over Boston College last week, finishing with 12 points and a pair of made 3s.

Without him available, the Huskies have a few options. They could go with a two-point-guard lineup featuring Georgia transfer Silas Demary Jr., the likely starter, and Dayton transfer Malachi Smith, who has shined in the preseason. Coach Dan Hurley could also opt to go with a bigger lineup that includes junior forward Jaylin Stewart, who averaged 5.4 points last season and has drawn preseason praise.