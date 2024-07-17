2024 Open Championship: Best bets and expert picks

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 Open Championship marks the fourth and final golf major of the year, and it begins Thursday with the first round at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland.

Scottie Scheffler (+500) is the favorite, followed by Rory McIlroy (+800), Xander Schauffele (+1300), Ludvig Åberg (+1400), Collin Morikawa (+1500) and Bryson DeChambeau (+1600).

So where is the betting value? Will the favorites prevail? ESPN's golf and betting experts break down everything thing you need to know to bet the 2024 Open Championship.

Expert picks

Mark Schlabach: Collin Morikawa. The two-time major champion hits it straighter than most off the tee, which is going to be a priority at Royal Troon. It's been a wet summer on Scotland's west coast, and the native areas are thick and nasty. Morikawa ranks second on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy (72%) and is 12th in strokes gained: around the green (.386). His putter has been more reliable this year than in the past. Morikawa tied for third at the Masters, fourth at the PGA Championship and 14th at the U.S. Open. It's time for him to add a second Claret Jug.