Welcome to Week 5! Did Week 4 feel far more normal to anybody else? Well, save for the Denver Broncos winning a game with 53 passing yards and Joe Flacco making another appearance, of course. We're out of the early doldrums of the quasi-preseason and into the swing of things now -- just in time for bye weeks and London games to throw a new wrinkle into understanding the NFL.

I have three key games to watch this week, with a game-level bet for each (side or total), as well as a prop for each -- and a few more lines and props I'm targeting that you'll find at the bottom of the page.

All odds current as of publication time and courtesy of ESPN BET.

Week 4 recap

It was nice to get a positive week under our belts after getting housed in Weeks 2 and 3. We missed our parlay by just 4 yards two weeks ago. This week, we missed it by one! That, along with 14 non-offensive points being scored in Falcons-Saints, still stings -- even on a winning week. Either way, it's time to start stacking weeks.

Week 4: 6-5 (+1.45 units)

Overall: 17-25 (-5.93u)

Spread: 3-5 (-2.19u)

Total: 4-4 (-0.44u)

Props: 10-12 (-2.5u)

Same-game parlay: 0-4 (-0.8u)