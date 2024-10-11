        <
          Solak's Week 6 NFL picks: Bets for Daniels vs. Lamar, rookie QB debuts and more

          • Ben Solak, ESPNOct 11, 2024, 12:40 PM
              Ben Solak joined ESPN in 2024 as a national NFL analyst. He previously covered the NFL at The Ringer, Bleeding Green Nation and The Draft Network.

          Welcome to Week 6! It might feel like this slate is just Commanders-Ravens and then whatever else RedZone has on, but hear me out. Bears-Jaguars could be fun, Lions-Cowboys should have lots of points, and two rookie quarterbacks in Drake Maye and Spencer Rattler making their debuts? C'mon now!

          I touch on almost every game of the slate in this week's column (sorry, Steelers and Raiders fans). But I have three key games to watch this week, with a game-level bet for each (side or total), as well as a prop for each -- and a few more lines and props I'm targeting that you'll find at the bottom of the page.

          All odds current as of publication time and courtesy of ESPN BET.

          Week 5 recap

          Another positive week, though a small one. We're digging our way out.

          Tough to watch Patrick Mahomes dice up the New Orleans Saints' zone-heavy approach all of Monday night. It was the 12th-most zone coverage Dennis Allen has called in a game since 2016. Why that was the approach against a team with no wide receivers, I'll never know.

          Week 5: 6-5 (+0.89 units)

          Overall: 23-30 (-5.04u)
          Spread: 3-6 (-3.19u)
          Total: 6-5 (+0.30u)
          Props: 14-14 (-1.15u)
          Same-game parlay: 0-5 (-1.0u)

          Jacksonville Jaguars at Chicago Bears (-1.5, 44.5)