Welcome to Week 6! It might feel like this slate is just Commanders-Ravens and then whatever else RedZone has on, but hear me out. Bears-Jaguars could be fun, Lions-Cowboys should have lots of points, and two rookie quarterbacks in Drake Maye and Spencer Rattler making their debuts? C'mon now!

I touch on almost every game of the slate in this week's column (sorry, Steelers and Raiders fans). But I have three key games to watch this week, with a game-level bet for each (side or total), as well as a prop for each -- and a few more lines and props I'm targeting that you'll find at the bottom of the page.

All odds current as of publication time and courtesy of ESPN BET.

Jump to:

Week 5 recap | Bears-Jaguars | Commanders-Ravens | Texans-Patriots | Quick hits and SGP

Week 5 recap

Another positive week, though a small one. We're digging our way out.

Tough to watch Patrick Mahomes dice up the New Orleans Saints' zone-heavy approach all of Monday night. It was the 12th-most zone coverage Dennis Allen has called in a game since 2016. Why that was the approach against a team with no wide receivers, I'll never know.

Week 5: 6-5 (+0.89 units)

Overall: 23-30 (-5.04u)

Spread: 3-6 (-3.19u)

Total: 6-5 (+0.30u)

Props: 14-14 (-1.15u)

Same-game parlay: 0-5 (-1.0u)