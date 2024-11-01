Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to Week 9 -- I hope you had a Happy Halloween. It is indeed spooky season over here with my picks. Last week was my worst outing since Week 3, thanks to a completed Hail Mary, a Jordan Mason injury and Sam LaPorta (48 receiving yards) getting over half of Jared Goff's total passing yards (85) to somehow hit the over on his prop. Weird week. We keep it moving.

I have three key games to watch this week, with a game-level bet for each (side or total), as well as a prop for each -- and a few more lines and props I'm targeting that you'll find at the bottom of the page.

All odds current as of publication time and courtesy of ESPN BET.

Week 8 recap

It's bad, man. We have as many winning weeks as we have losing weeks, but we got hammered last week on everything under the sun: injuries, Hail Marys, a historic Lions game. No matter. It will make the positive finish by Week 17 all the sweeter.

Week 8: 3-7-1 (-3.59 units)

Overall: 37-48-1 (-8.62u)

Spread: 5-7 (-2.44u)

Total: 9-10 (-1.96u)

Props: 22-23 (-3.53u)

Same-game parlay: 0-8 (-1.6u)