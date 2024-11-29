Week 13 of the NFL season has already given us four games, but we've still got plenty of action to look forward to this weekend.
Ben Solak and Seth Walder have broken down the games and offer their favorite picks and plays for the week's remaining contests.
All odds current as of publication time and courtesy of ESPN BET.
Jump to:
Game bets | Player props | Sack props
Game bets
Buffalo Bills -7 vs. San Francisco 49ers (-110)
Solak: We should like this line for a couple of reasons. The first is that we still are not guaranteed to get Brock Purdy in at quarterback for the 49ers. Even if Purdy plays, I would imagine he is less than 100%. Purdy was limited Wednesday and Thursday at practice. According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, Purdy threw in a limited capacity Monday with no pain, but during the media portion of Wednesday's practice, he only threw twice. As such, we may end up getting a couple of points of value as news breaks this weekend on Purdy's availability and strength.