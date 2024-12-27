College football bowl betting: Picks for OU-Navy, BYU-Colorado and more

Another week of bowl games is here. From the grit of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl featuring Oklahoma and Navy, to the high-octane potential of the Valero Alamo Bowl between BYU and Colorado, each game offers its own intrigue. However, in today's college football landscape, one thing is certain -- what we know now may look very different by kickoff.

The transfer portal, coaching changes and opt-outs have turned the postseason into a constantly shifting puzzle. With key players entering the portal and others opting out to prepare for the NFL draft, predicting how these games will play out requires not only research and analysis, but also the ability to adapt as new information comes in.

For now, here's a breakdown of what we know about these marquee matchups, with the understanding that the picture could change dramatically by the time the teams take the field.

All odds accurate as of publication time. For the latest odds, go to ESPN BET.

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Oklahoma (-3, 43.5) vs. Navy

Friday, Noon ET on ESPN