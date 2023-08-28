Mookie Betts hits his first home run at Fenway Park as a Dodger to put his tally at 35 for the season. (0:20)

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Mookie Betts, in just two weeks, has gone from longshot to odds-on favorite to win the National League MVP award at sportsbooks around the nation.

Betts' MVP odds were sitting at 35-1 on Aug. 17, but he's gone on a tear since, leading MLB with 22 hits and with a batting average of .550 and an OPS of 1.531. The hot streak has catapulted Betts past Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. and into the role of MVP favorite for the first time this season.

Betts is -135 at Caesars Sportsbook, followed by Acuna at +120 and the Dodgers' Freddie Freeman at +900. It's the first time Acuna hasn't been the betting favorite since April 8, when San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto had shorter odds.

Betts' MVP odds have improved during his hot streak and bettors have taken notice, but he's still significantly behind Acuna in the number of bets and amount of money wagered on the award at BetMGM. Acuna has attracted nearly 40% of the amount bet on the MVP odds. Betts is second but with only 11.2%.

Betts, who won the 2018 American League MVP while with Boston, belted his former team with consecutive three-hit games, including a two-run homer in the Dodgers' 7-4 win over the Red Sox.