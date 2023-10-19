Open Extended Reactions

Remember the confident ... ok, let's be honest ... arrogant man you enjoyed last fall just blowtorching your book with winners that were boundless? Yeah, I don't either. All that's left is this shaken, shell of a man. A couple of inexcusably poor weeks leave us under .500. But good news, people. A, I'm unflappable. B, Stanford Steve is here with me to chime in as we go. That always makes me feel a lot better. I don't want to blame the big man for what's gone sideways here ... but, it's probably his fault. No, it's all on me.

But so is the comeback. Which starts now. We are going back to basics. The card is lean. More focus. Also, if they continue to be terrible -- at least there are fewer of them.

Thursday's pick

James Madison Dukes (-3.5, 49) at Marshall Thundering Herd

7 p.m. ET on ESPN, Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Huntington, W.V.

Van Pelt's pick: Marshall +3.5

Rare early edition of "Winners" - - perhaps the first ever -- which means the Thursday-nighter in Huntington is on the board. JMU is a wrecking ball -- haven't lost a game. Marshall is coming off back-to-back road losses. We like the Thundering Herd plus the points in this one.

SVP: 4-2 all-time when picking Marshall

Saturday's picks

Auburn comes in as almost a touchdown underdog at home against Ole Miss. Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (-5, 40) at Indiana Hoosiers

Noon ET, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind.