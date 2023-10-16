Paul Finebaum breaks down the excitement in the Pac-12 after Washington's thrilling win over Oregon. (0:46)

Paul Finebaum calls Pac-12 the best conference (0:46)

Open Extended Reactions

Here are the betting lines and totals for Week 8 of the college football season.

All odds and lines are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State (-4.5)

Saturday, Noon p.m. ET, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Money Line: Penn State (+162); Ohio State (-195)

Game Total: 48 points

FPI Favorite: Ohio State by 5 (63.5% chance to win outright)

UCF at No. 6 Oklahoma (-19.5)

Saturday, Noon p.m. ET, Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma

Money Line: UCF (+700); Oklahoma (-1100)

Game Total: 63.5 points

FPI Favorite: Oklahoma by 24.9 (94.2% chance to win outright)

No. 22 Air Force -10 at Navy

Saturday, Noon p.m. ET, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Money Line: Air Force (-365); Navy (+285)

Game Total: 37.5 points

FPI Favorite: Air Force by 13 (80.8% chance to win outright)

Washington State at No. 9 Oregon (-20)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

Money Line: Washington State (+800); Oregon (-1400)

Game Total: 60 points

FPI Favorite: Oregon by 25.8 (94.8% chance to win outright)

No. 17 Tennessee at No. 11 Alabama (-9.5)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Money Line: Tennessee (+285); Alabama (-365)

Game Total: 48 points

FPI Favorite: Alabama by 10.6 (76.3% chance to win outright)

South Carolina at No. 20 Missouri -7

Saturday, 3:30 p.n. ET, Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field, Columbia, Missouri

Money Line: South Carolina (+205); Missouri (-250)

Game Total: 59.5 points

FPI Favorite: Missouri by 5.5 (64.7% chance to win outright)

North Texas at No. 23 Tulane (-20)

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana

Money Line: North Texas (+700); Tulane (-1100)

Game Total: 61.5 points

FPI Favorite: Tulane by 21 (91.2% chance to win outright)

Minnesota at No. 24 Iowa (-4.5)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa

Money Line: Minnesota (+170); Iowa (-205)

Game Total: 32.5 points

FPI Favorite: Iowa by 9 (73.1% chance to win outright)

No. 8 Texas (-22.5) at Houston

Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, TDECU Stadium, Houston, Texas

Money Line: Texas (-1700); Houston (+950)

Game Total: 61.5

FPI Favorite: Texas by 23.9 (93.6% chance to win outright)

Virginia at No. 10 North Carolina (-23.5)

Saturday, 6:30 p.m. ET, Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Money Line: Virginia (+1150); North Carolina (-2400)

Game Total: 56 points

FPI Favorite: North Carolina by 25 (94.3% chance to win outright)

No. 13 Ole Miss (-6) at Auburn

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama

Money Line: Ole Miss (-235); Auburn (+192)

Game Total: 56.5 points

FPI Favorite: Ole Miss by 11.1 (77.2% chance to win outright)

No. 2 Michigan (-24.5) at Michigan State

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan

Game Total: 48 points

FPI Favorite: Michigan by 23.3 (93.1% chance to win outright)

No. 16 Duke at No. 4 Florida State (-14)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

Money Line: Duke (+430); Florida State (-600)

Game Total: 49 points

FPI Favorite: Florida State by 13 (80.7% chance to win outright)

Army at No. 19 LSU (-30)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Tiger Stadium (LA), Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Game Total: 58 points

FPI Favorite: LSU by 30.3 (96.8% chance to win outright)

No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC (-6.5)

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California

Money Line: Utah (+196); USC (-240)

Game Total: 56 points

FPI Favorite: USC by 7.5 (69.5% chance to win outright)

Arizona State at No. 5 Washington (-28)

Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET, Husky Stadium, Seattle, Washington

Game Total: 59 points

FPI Favorite: Washington by 32.1 (97.4% chance to win outright)

No. 25 UCLA (-16.5) at Stanford

Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET, Stanford Stadium, Stanford, California

Money Line: UCLA (-800); Stanford (+500)

Game Total: 55 points

FPI Favorite: UCLA by 15.3 (84.4% chance to win outright)