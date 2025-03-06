Open Extended Reactions

The UFC's most active champion makes his first Octagon appearance of 2025, as Alex Pereira puts his light heavyweight title on the line against Magomed Ankalaev in the main event at UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV, with prelims at 8 p.m. on ESPNEWS/ESPN+/Disney+ and early prelims at 6 p.m. on ESPN+/Disney+).

Pereira, ESPN's No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter, has beaten his last four opponents by knockout. Most recently, he scored a fourth-round TKO over Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307. Ankalaev, ESPN's No. 2-ranked light heavyweight, enters the fight riding a 13-fight unbeaten streak dating back to September 2018.

In the co-main event, fan favorite Justin Gaethje takes on Rafael Fiziev in a rematch of their March 2023 fight, which Gaethje won by majority decision. Fiziev took this fight on short notice, after Gaethje's original opponent, Dan Hooker, was forced to withdraw due to injury on Feb. 25.

Andreas Hale spoke to MMA analyst and former UFC welterweight Alan Jouban to get his perspective on the UFC main event. ESPN betting expert Ian Parker adds insight and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets he likes on the card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Light heavyweight: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev