NBA betting: Picks and predictions for Friday's key In-Season Tournament games

There are 10 games on the schedule for Friday and they're all In-Season Tournament games. The ones with real meaning include the Boston Celtics at the Orlando Magic, the Miami Heat at the New York Knicks, the Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets, the Sacramento Kings at Minnesota Timberwolves and the New Orleans Pelicans @ LA Clippers.

Favorite bets for Friday

Celtics -5 over the Magic: The Celtics are just 6-7 ATS this season while the Magic are 12-3 ATS, as well as 5-1 ATS at home. I'm throwing all of those numbers out the window and am looking for the Celtics to show their dominance as they look to secure a place in the Knockout Round of the In-Season Tournament, where they're currently 2-0. Boston had won six straight games before losing a tough one at Charlotte on Monday and then held off the Bucks in Boston on Wednesday. This game starts at 2:30 p.m. on a Friday and the veteran Celtics should be able to handle the change in routine better than Orlando. The Celtics are one of the favorites to win it all and should be ready to dominate after getting some rest over Thanksgiving.