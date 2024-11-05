Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti wants football matches called off because of the devastation caused by the floods in Valencia. (1:55)

LaLiga have requested Valencia and Levante's matches this weekend be postponed as recovery efforts continue in the region following deadly flooding which has left at least 218 people dead.

Valencia are due to travel to Espanyol on Saturday in LaLiga, while Levante, who are also based in Valencia, are scheduled to play away against Tenerife in the second division on Sunday.

On Tuesday, both clubs requested the matches be rearranged for a later date, with LaLiga forwarding the request on to the Royal Spanish Football Federation [RFEF], who will have the final say.

"Just one week has passed since the catastrophe occurred and the situation remains very serious," Valencia and Levante said in a joint statement.

"Both clubs are grateful for the understanding and empathy shown by LaLiga, the RFEF and our opponents.

"We remain firmly committed to continue helping all the affected areas in the province of Valencia."

Flood waters swept through the Valencia region after heavy rainfall on Oct. 29, with the full scale of the loss of life and damage to homes, businesses and transport links becoming apparent in the following days.

As a result, five Copa del Rey games were immediately postponed last week and rescheduled for later in November.

Five games were also called off across the top two tiers of Spanish football over the weekend, including Real Madrid's trip to Valencia, Villarreal's match with Rayo Vallecano and Levante's fixture against Malaga.

In Liga F, Valencia and Levante's games were both off at the weekend and the RFEF announced earlier on Tuesday that Sunday's derby between the two sides has also been postponed.