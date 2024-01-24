Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

After an historic Monday, Tuesday's five-game slate left something to be desired, although most of the games were close and entertaining. The exception was the New Orleans Pelicans, who scored a franchise-best 153 points in a blowout win over the Utah Jazz as all five starters scored in double figures and Zion Williamson had a career-high 11 assists (along with 17 points and three rebounds).

The Denver Nuggets held off the Indiana Pacers behind a triple-double and some late heroics from Nikola Jokic. Jokic isn't getting a lot of MVP love this season but the numbers are there and the Nuggets are still one of the best teams in the league. The big news from this game was that Tyrese Haliburton would miss time after trying to come back too early from his hamstring injury. He was out on Tuesday and will miss at least two more games as he attempts to heal. Andrew Nembhard started at point guard and had 15 points and seven dimes for the Pacers, while T.J. McConnell came off the bench and added 17 points and seven assists. Flip a coin, but I prefer rolling with McConnell when given a choice.

Spencer Dinwiddie started for the Brooklyn Nets against the New York Knicks but played just 19 minutes and missed all four of his shots to finish with zero points and four assists. Dennis Smith Jr. played 29 minutes and came through with eight points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block. DSJ has been playing well for about a month and the Nets' point guard situation is worth keeping an eye on. DSJ has actually been better than Dinwiddie on many nights and had averaged 8.5 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.9 APG, 1.8 SPG and 0.9 3PG in January before Tuesday night's game.

If D'Angelo Russell's time with the Los Angeles Lakers is coming to an end, he is going out with a bang. Russell had 27 points and 10 assists against the LA Clippers Tuesday night and has scored at least 20 points in four straight games. He has averaged 27.2 points, 7.0 assists and 4.3 3-pointers over his past six games and it will be interesting to see where Russell goes with the trade deadline looming in a few weeks. Kawhi Leonard had 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for just the second triple-double of his career. His dream season continues for the Clippers, who beat the Lakers 127-116.

Wednesday's Stream Team

P.J. Washington, PF, Charlotte Hornets (55.4%)

Nick Richards (ankle) could miss his fifth straight game and Mark Williams (back) is nowhere to be found so Washington should man the middle again on Wednesday against the Pistons. Washington has averaged 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 3-pointers over his past three games and has a nice matchup against a young Detroit squad.

Vince Williams Jr., SF, Memphis Grizzlies (21%)

Williams has scored in double figures in five straight games and is coming off a double-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds, two steals, a block and two 3-pointers on Monday against the Toronto Raptors. He has also hit at least two triples in all but one of his January games and has simply become a must-start fantasy player in all formats.

Honestly, we could have created an entire 'stream team' of Grizzlies tonight. Santi Aldama and Xavier Tillman are both dealing with knee injuries, which should clear the way for GG Jackson (4.2%) to get back into the mix Wednesday night after a couple of duds. He averaged 21.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals, 2.0 blocks and 2.5 3-pointers in two games before his recent two-game slide. Luke Kennard (6.7%) has scored in double figures in seven straight games, is racking up solid assists and has hit at least two 3-pointers in eight straight.

Jeremy Sochan PG/PF, San Antonio Spurs (25.6%)

Tre Jones suffered a foot injury on Monday, and it didn't look good, leaving him questionable for Wednesday night. If he's out, look for Sochan to play a big role against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sochan had 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists, a block and three 3-pointers on Monday and has averaged 13.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 3.7 APG, 1.0 SPG, 1.0 BPG and 1.5 3PG in the month of January.