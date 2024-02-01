Open Extended Reactions

An Indiana businessman and youth baseball coach has pleaded guilty to federal charges related to an investigation into a betting scheme on a college baseball game last spring, according to documents filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama.

Bert Eugene Neff of Marion County, Indiana, was charged with obstructing a federal investigation, including destroying evidence, tampering with witnesses and providing false statements to the FBI, according to the documents. Neff faces a maximum sentence of not more than 10 years and a fine up to $250,000.

The investigation stems from suspicious betting activity on an Alabama-LSU game on April 28, 2023, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, that ultimately led to the firing of Crimson Tide baseball coach Brad Bohannon. Multiple sources familiar with what transpired told ESPN that Neff attempted to bet on LSU to win the game after communicating with Bohannon.

Federal authorities say Neff shared messages from an associate identified in the documents as "Individual 1" regarding an injury to a pitcher, resulting in a lineup change. Neff, according to the documents, shared a screenshot of the messages with multiple associates. Four gamblers wagered on the game, in addition to Neff, according to the documents.

Alabama scratched its starting pitcher before the game, which LSU won 8-6.

Neff encouraged the unidentified gamblers to delete the messaging app they used to communicate regarding the bets on approximately 10 occasions, according to a timeline of events listed in the plea agreement. Authorities say Neff placed one bet on the game at BetMGM and placed an additional bet at a FanDuel betting kiosk at Belterra Park Cincinnati.

Neff and the four unnamed gamblers received grand jury subpoenas in early October, according to the documents.

Neff has been banned from gaming establishments in Indiana and Ohio because of his role in the betting scandal. He has notified the Ohio Casino Control Commission that he intends to appeal.

Bohannon was fired in early May and has not spoken publicly about the incident.