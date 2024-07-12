2024 WNBA championship odds: Aces-Liberty rematch likely

A'ja Wilson joins "First Take" to discuss the Aces' mindset as they hunt for a three-peat and what it means to her to be a cover athlete for 2K25. (7:44)

Two months into the WNBA season, the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty continue to be the odds-on favorites to battle for the championship, but the Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx have gone from pretenders to contenders as as far as the odds are concerned. Connecticut opened the season with 16-1 odds to win it all while the Lynx were 50-1 long shots.

The Seattle Storm had gone from 9-1 to 13-1 odds but now sit at 10-1, while the Dallas Wings have tumbled from 25-1 all the way down to 500-1 two months into the season.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever have fallen to 125-1 to win it all.

Odds are accurate as of time of publication. For latest odds, go to ESPN BET.

