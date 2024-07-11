Open Extended Reactions

Fresh off capturing their 18th NBA championship, the Boston Celtics unsurprisingly were installed as the favorite to repeat next season at +300. The Celtics disposed of the Dallas Mavericks to take the 2024 Finals in five games.

Their competition in the Eastern Conference got stronger as the Philadelphia 76ers added Paul George via free agency, taking their odds from 12-1 to 8-1 to win the championship, and +375 to win the conference behind only the Celtics at +125. The New York Knicks also made moves, trading for Mikal Bridges, and find themselves third in the conference with +450 odds for win the East and +825 to win it all. The Milwaukee Bucks check in with 11-1 championship odds but -160 odds to win their division, the shortest odds for any division title future.

In the West, the Oklahoma City Thunder (+800) are favored to represent the conference in the Finals, with the 2023 champion Denver Nuggets (+875) just behind them and 2024 finalist Dallas at 11-1. The Minnesota Timberwolves (10-1) round out the Western favorites.

