The final day of Week 7 gives way to a "Monday Night Football" doubleheader featuring some of the NFL most dynamic offensive players. In the first game of the night, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, riding a four-game winning streak, meet Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC/ESPN+ ). The Ravens are the current favorite to win the AFC North at -275, while the Buccaneers have +105 odds to win the NFC South, just behind the Atlanta Falcons. The Ravens are +300 to win the AFC behind only the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs (+185). Tampa Bay has longer odds to win the NFC (+1400). The game opened at Ravens -4.5 before seeing some movement early Monday to -3.5; the total has stayed the same at 50.5.

In the second game, Justin Herbert, J.K. Dobbins and the Los Angeles Chargers head to State Farm Stadium in Glendale to take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. (9 p.m. ET on ESPN+). The Cardinals sit at 2-4 (third in the NFC West), while the Chargers have a 3-2 record (second in the AFC West). The line for the West Coast prime-time matchup opened at Chargers -2.5 but has since moved to Chargers -1.5 prior to kickoff. The total remains at 42.5.

Here is everything you need to know to bet the Week 7 "Monday Night Football" doubleheader, with best bets from Eric Moody and Seth Walder.

Odds current as of publish time, courtesy of ESPN BET

Game lines

Ravens vs. Buccaneers

Spread: Ravens -3.5

Money line: Ravens (-200), Buccaneers (+170)

Over/Under: 50.5

First-half spread: Ravens -2.5 (-120), Buccaneers +2.5 (Even)

First-half moneyline: Ravens (-175), Buccaneers (+135)

Ravens total points: O/U 26.5 points (Over -130/Under Even)

Buccaneers total points: O/U 22.5 points (Over -125/Under -105)

Chargers vs. Cardinals

Spread: Chargers -1.5

Money line: Chargers (-120), Cardinals (+170)

Over/Under: 44.5

First-half spread: Chargers -0.5 (+102), Cardinals +0.5 (-125)

First-half moneyline: Chargers (-120), Cardinals (-105)

Chargers total points: O/U 22.5 points (Over -115/Under -115)

Cardinals total points: O/U 21.5 points (Over -110/Under -120)

The props

Ravens vs. Buccaneers

Passing

Baker Mayfield total passing yards: 249.5 (Over -115/Under -115)

Mayfield total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over -125/Under -105)

Lamar Jackson total passing yards: 224.5 yards (Over -110/Under -120)

Jackson total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Rushing

Derrick Henry total rushing yards: 79.5 (Over -140/Under +110)

Jackson total rushing yards: 49.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Bucky Irving total rushing yards: 39.5 (Over +115/Under -145)

Rachaad White total rushing yards: 24.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

Mayfield total rushing yards: 14.5 (Over +105/Under -135)

Receiving

Chris Godwin total receiving yards: 79.5(Over +110/Under -140)

Zay Flowers total receiving yards: 59.5 (Over -130/Under Even)

Mike Evans total receiving yards: 59.5 (Over +105/Under -135)

Cade Otton total receiving yards: 39.5 (Over -105/Under -125)

Rashod Bateman total receiving yards: 34.5 (Over -125/Under -105)

Mark Andrews total receiving yards: 29.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Isaiah Likely total receiving yards: 24.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

Nelson Agholor total receiving yards: 19.5 (Over +110/Under -140)

White total receiving yards: 19.5 (Over +110/Under -140)

Chargers vs. Cardinals

Passing

Kyler Murray total passing yards: 249.5 (Over -115/Under -115)

Murray total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over -125/Under -105)

Justin Herbert total passing yards: 224.5 yards (Over -110/Under -120)

Herbert total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Rushing

J.K. Dobbins total rushing yards: 79.5 (Over -115/Under -115)

James Conner total rushing yards: 59.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Murray total rushing yards: 29.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

Herbert total rushing yards: 14.5 (Over -105/Under -125)

Receiving

Marvin Harrison Jr. total receiving yards: 49.5 (Over -140/Under +110)

Ladd McConkey total receiving yards: 49.5 (Over -140/Under +110)

Trey McBride total receiving yards: 49.5 (Over -115/Under -115)

Michael Wilson total receiving yards: 29.5 (Over -130/Under Even)

Will Dissly total receiving yards: 24.5 (Over -125/Under -105)

Dobbins total receiving yards: 14.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

Conner total receiving yards: 14.5 (Over +115/Under -145)

Picks for the games

Ravens vs. Buccaneers

Ravens -3.5.

Eric Moody: Baltimore has been solid as road favorites, covering the spread in each of its past four games. The Ravens offense, powered by Lamar Jackson and a dominant rushing attack, leads the NFL in rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's defense has struggled allowing the seventh-most yards per game and has consistently fell short on third downs -- an area where Baltimore thrives. Although the Buccaneers have outperformed expectations so far this season, the Ravens are riding a four-game winning streak and have one of the most efficient offenses in the league. Baltimore is well positioned to cover the spread even in a challenging road matchup.

Mayfield over 1.5 passing touchdowns.

Moody: The Ravens' secondary has been a weakness, and opposing teams have taken full advantage. Mayfield is in a great position to do the same, especially with one of the league's top wide receiver duos in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The Ravens' defense has allowed the fourth-most receiving yards per game to wide receivers and Mayfield has hit the over on passing touchdowns in four of his six games this season. Baltimore's defense has also allowed 1.8 passing touchdowns per game to quarterbacks, making this bet even more appealing.

Over 49.5 points.

Moody: It's a big number for this matchup, but both the Ravens and Buccaneers are offensive juggernauts, ranking in the top five for points scored per game. Baltimore has hit the over in five of its past six games, while Tampa Bay has done the same in five of its past seven. Jackson and Mayfield will be busy Monday night.