Betting tips for Week 11 'Sunday Night Football': Bengals vs. Chargers

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers will take the field Sunday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, as both teams seek to improve their chances in the AFC playoff race.

The Chargers are 6-3 and currently hold a wild-card spot in the AFC, while the 4-6 Bengals need to pick up some crucial wins to keep them in the race. The Bengals received good news this week as wide receiver Tee Higgins will return to action. On the other side, the Chargers defense has surrendered the fewest points per game in the league, so Joe Burrow and the Bengals will have their work cut out.

Odds current as of publish time, courtesy of ESPN BET

Game lines

Spread: Chargers -1.5

Money line: Bengals even, Chargers -120

Over/Under: 47.5

First-half spread: Bengals +0.5 (-130), Chargers -0.5 (+105)

Bengals total points: 23.5 (over -110/under -120)

Chargers total points: 23.5 (over -125/under -105)

The props

Passing

Joe Burrow total passing yards: 249.5 (over -155/under +120)

Burrow total passing TDs: 1.5 (over -145/under +115)

Justin Herbert total passing yards: 249.5 (over +105/under -135)

Herbert total passing TDs: 1.5 (over even/under -130)

Rushing

Chase Brown total rushing yards: 59.5 (over -135/under +105)

J.K. Dobbins total rushing yards: 49.5 (over -155/under +120)

Receiving

Ja'Marr Chase total receiving yards: 79.5 (over even/under -130)

Tee Higgins total receiving yards: 59.5 (over -105/under -125)

Ladd McConkey total receiving yards: 59.5 (over +110/under -140)

Quentin Johnston total receiving yards: 44.5 (over -115/under -115)

Mike Gesicki total receiving yards: 29.5 (over -115/under -115)

Joshua Palmer total receiving yards: 34.5 (over even/under -120)

Andre Iosivas total receiving yards: 19.5 (over +110/under -140)

Andre' Snellings' pick

Joe Burrow over 1.5 touchdown passes (-145)

Something happens to Joe Burrow once the calendar flips from September to October. If he's healthy enough to play, his numbers increase in autumn, from 247.2 YPG and 1.7 TD/G in 18 career September games to 277.3 YPG and 2.0 TD/G in 42 games from October through December.

This season has been no different, and Burrow enters Sunday night's game on a heater with 679 total yards and nine total touchdowns in his past two games. While he will be facing a solid Chargers pass defense, Burrow just got the good news that star wide receiver Higgins will be available without injury designation to play opposite Chase. In five games with Higgins this season, Burrow has averaged 2.4 TD/G with at least two touchdowns in four of the games.

Betting trends

Courtesy ESPN Research

The Bengals are 5-0 ATS on the road, while the Chargers are 4-0 ATS at home this season.

The Chargers are 6-1 ATS as favorites and 5-0 ATS against teams with losing records this season. The Chargers have covered three straight and five of their past six.

Joe Burrow is 15-10 ATS in his career as an underdog and the Bengals are 4-1 ATS after a loss this season.

Unders are 7-2 in Chargers games, the second-highest under percentage in the NFL this season. Overs are 7-3 in Bengals games, tied for the second-highest over percentage in the NFL this season.

Unders are 34-12 on "Sunday Night Football" over the past three seasons (8-2 this season).

The Bengals can clinch the under on their win total (10.5) with a loss.

Joe Burrow is 1 of 3 players to go over his passing touchdown prop in each of his past 2 games (Lamar Jackson, Bryce Young), and he's also gone over his pass attempts prop in 3 straight games; his lines this week are 1.5 and 36.5

Ja'Marr Chase has gone over his receptions prop in three straight games, tied for the longest active streak among wide receivers.

Justin Herbert has gone under his completions prop in four straight games, one shy of Jalen Hurts and Deshaun Watson for the longest active streak in the NFL.

Quentin Johnston is one of four wide receivers to score a touchdown in each of his past two games.

J.K. Dobbins has gone under his rushing attempts prop in three straight games, tied for the longest active streak among running backs.

