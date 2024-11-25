Betting tips for 'Monday Night Football': Ravens vs. Chargers

Open Extended Reactions

An exciting Week 12 slate concludes with a key AFC tilt between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers on "Monday Night Football" (8:30 ET, ESPN).

The tilt will mark the first meeting between coaches Jim and John Harbaugh since Super Bowl XLVII in 2013. John Harbaugh's Chargers enter Week 12 red-hot, winners of four straight games and fresh off a tightly contested victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in prime time.

Meanwhile, the Ravens saw their two-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11 but are still -155 to win the division at ESPN BET after the Browns upset Pittsburgh on Thursday night. The Ravens opened as 2.5-point favorites with the total set at 47.5.

While the AFC West race appears over with the Kansas City Chiefs atop the odds board, the Chargers are still fighting for positioning in the playoffs. Monday night's game could play an integral role with both Los Angeles (7-2) and Baltimore (7-3) fighting for playoff position.