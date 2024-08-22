Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 US Open is the final Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year, running from Aug. 26 through Sept. 8. Fans can follow along for all of the action on ESPN beginning at noon ET on Aug. 26 and on the ESPN App via the ESPN streaming hub beginning at 11 a.m. ET until the end of play.

Defending event champions Coco Gauff (+650) and Novak Djokovic (+240) will both be attempting to repeat their tournament victories and claim the top prize of $3.6 million. However, neither opens as tournament favorite in singles. Those honors go to Aryna Sabalenka (+220) and Carlos Alcaraz (+165).

Note: All odds are current as of the time of publication, courtesy ESPN BET. Check the latest men's and latest women's odds.