My first bet: Early picks for NFL Week 5

Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season features an intriguing NFC South matchup to kick off the slate and the start of the NFL international series in London. The red-hot Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by Baker Mayfield, kick things off Thursday night against Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons.

Things heat up on Sunday morning as Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets face an old friend in Sam Darnold and the undefeated Minnesota Vikings. The Dallas Cowboys travel to Pittsburgh to take on Justin Fields and the Steelers on Sunday night, and the "Monday Night Football" matchup features Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs welcoming Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN).

Our betting analysts take an early look at Week 5 lines to find some value before things move closer to the games.

Odds current as of publish time, courtesy of ESPN BET

(Last week: Dallas -4 against NYG. Line closed at -5.5, Dallas won 20-15)

Three is the most key point spread in NFL betting because more final scores end with a differential of "3" than any other differential (approximately 14%). Given Minnesota's white-hot start coupled with a hobbled Aaron Rodgers and anemic Jets offense, I want to lock in Vikings -2.5 before the worldwide market moves to the aforementioned key number of 3, just like we've seen several sportsbooks already do. New York is improved this season, but their coaching leaves a lot to be desired. Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores squaring off against Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is our edge in this one.