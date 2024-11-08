Chiefs fans chant "Bad Beats" as Scott Van Pelt and Stanford Steve review the worst betting breaks from Week 10 of the college football season. (5:36)

New York sportsbooks accepted $2.3 billion in bets in October, a new monthly record for any state.

New York sportsbooks took $2,321,095,638 in bets in October, surpassing the previous record of $2.1 million wagered in November 2023, according to figures released Thursday by the New York State Gaming Commission.

Late postseason runs by the Yankees and New York Mets helped fuel a barrage of Big Apple gambling in October, along with the start of the NBA and NHL seasons. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

It's the second consecutive month and fifth month overall that more than $2 billion has been bet with New York sportsbooks. No other state has eclipsed the $2 billion mark in a month.

New York sportsbooks won a net $176.4 million off the record October handle, a nearly 14% decrease from September's $204.7 million win. October featured deep playoff runs by the New York Yankees and New York Mets, as well as the start of the NBA and NHL seasons.

The betting public also had a more successful run in October in the NFL. DraftKings said in announcing its third-quarter earnings this week that "customer-friendly sport outcomes" in October caused it to adjust its revenue guidance for the fourth quarter.

Only 15 NFL underdogs pulled outright upsets in October, compared to 26 in September.