PITTSBURGH -- The Kansas City Chiefs accomplished the last of their regular-season goals on Wednesday -- and still with one game remaining.

The 15-1 Chiefs clinched the AFC's top playoff seed by beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-10. They will get a first-round playoff bye and play all of their postseason games (before Super Bowl LIX) at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs will finish the regular season next weekend with a game against the Broncos in Denver.

Most surprising performance: Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna took advantage of expanded playing time in the absence of Chris Jones to have a big pass rushing game. Danna, who entered the game with 1.5 sacks this season, sacked Russell Wilson twice (the Chiefs had five sacks in total).

QB breakdown: Patrick Mahomes finally got the deep ball for which he had been advocating much of the season. Mahomes' 49-yard pass to Justin Watson in the first quarter traveled 40 yards in the air, making it his second-longest such pass of the season. His TD to Xavier Worthy in Week 4 against the Chargers went 54 yards in the air.

Prediction for next week: Now that they've locked up the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed, the Chiefs will sit as many of their key players as they reasonably can in next week's regular-season finale against the Broncos. The list includes players with injuries, like Mahomes and Chris Jones, but could also include Travis Kelce and Xavier Worthy. These players will have an extended break, with the Chiefs getting a first-round playoff bye. -- Adam Teicher

What does this loss mean for the Steelers? The only thing worse than getting coal on Christmas morning? A loss on Christmas afternoon.

The Steelers continued their late-season slide, dropping their third straight. For the third week in a row, the Steelers lacked the kind of complementary football that helped them win earlier in the season. Even the return of George Pickens, Donte Jackson and DeShon Elliott couldn't help the Steelers overcome offensive miscues and defensive lapses that led to more wide-open touchdowns.

The Steelers already have a playoff spot locked up, but they're in real danger of losing the division title and a first-round home playoff game. They no longer control their own destiny to win the division and need at least one loss from Baltimore to have a chance to clinch the crown.

QB breakdown: Though he was facing a defensive front missing a game-wrecker in Jones, Wilson still struggled in an uneven performance. Not only was he sacked five times for 43 yards; Wilson also had his second red zone turnover in as many games. This time, he was picked off in the end zone by Justin Reid as he tried to force the ball to Pat Freiermuth.

Wilson's ball security was also an issue for the second week in a row when he dropped the ball trying to elude pressure on the first series (he recovered the fumble). Despite his miscues, Wilson had moments of brilliance, including two first-down passes to Freiermuth en route to a scoring drive capped by Wilson's 1-yard touchdown run. Wilson finished 23-of-37 for 205 yards.

Describe the game in two words: Revealing loss. With a boost from the return of several key players, the Steelers had a chance to right the ship -- or at least start turning it around -- against a tough team playing without its best defender. Instead, they took on more water in a blowout loss and don't appear to be a team capable of making noise in the playoffs.

Troubling trend: The Steelers have allowed a league-high 13 first-quarter touchdowns, including two to the Chiefs on Wednesday. Not only did the Chiefs get on the board twice in the opening frame, but the scores came on back-to-back drives. On the first, the Chiefs scored on a short field after a subpar punt by Corliss Waitman, and on the second, the Steelers' secondary gave up a 49-yard pass from Mahomes to Watson to set up a touchdown from the pair three plays later. Those touchdowns put the Steelers in a 13-0 hole just 11 minutes into the game.

Promising trend: Jaylen Warren is out-snapping and out-performing Najee Harris. The 2022 undrafted free agent is finally healthy after nagging injuries reduced his role for much of the season, and for the second week in a row, he had a bigger role than former first-round pick Harris. Warren averaged 6.5 yards per carry and had five catches for 41 yards. -- Brooke Pryor

