PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson giveth to the Chiefs, Russell Wilson taketh back.

A drive after being intercepted by the Chiefs' Justin Reid in the end zone, Wilson atoned for his turnover with a 1-yard touchdown run, extending the ball over the goal line in the corner of the end zone for the Steelers' first score of the afternoon to pull within 13-7 with 11 minutes to go in the second quarter.

Wilson orchestrated an 11-play, 72-yard drive, including two big first-down completions to tight end Pat Freiermuth.

The scoring drive came after the Steelers' defense forced the Chiefs off the field with a three-and-out -- their first in nearly two weeks after not getting any in a loss to Baltimore four days ago. That's the kind of complementary football the Steelers have lacked in their two-game losing streak.