Patrick Mahomes' 3 TD passes have Chiefs rolling

PITTSBURGH -- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two first-quarter touchdown passes Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Steelers and threw a third in the fourth quarter as the Chiefs took aim at the top seed in Wednesday's Christmas matinee.

The 29-year-old now has 75 games with multiple TD passes, which are the most in NFL history for a quarterback under 30.

Mahomes hit rookie Xavier Worthy with 7-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring, but Worthy was penalized after the play for unsportsmanlike conduct. Harrison Butker was wide right on a point-after try from 48 yards, leaving the Chiefs' lead at 6-0.

Worthy leads the Chiefs with nine touchdowns, six on receptions and three on running plays.

The Chiefs scored again on their next possession on Mahomes' 11-yard touchdown pass to Justin Watson. The touchdown was set up by Mahomes' 49-yard pass to Watson.

It was the 13th first-quarter TD the Steelers have allowed this season, most in the NFL.

Kareem Hunt extended the Chiefs' lead to 22-10 early in the fourth, but the two-point conversion attempt failed.

Travis Kelce set a Chiefs record for career receiving touchdowns in the fourth quarter on a 12-yard catch from Mahomes. Kelce has 77 career receiving touchdowns, passing former tight end Tony Gonzalez.