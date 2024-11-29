Tyler Fulghum explains why he isn't going to bet against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs vs. the Raiders. (0:45)

With Thanksgiving finished, Black Friday brings another showdown of NFL action featuring the Kansas City Chiefs (10-1, 5-6 ATS) hosting their AFC West rival, the Las Vegas Raiders (2-9, 4-7 ATS) from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Last year, the Raiders were able to pull off an upset victory over the defending Super Bowl champs on Christmas. This year, the Chiefs enter Friday's holiday matchup as 12.5-point favorites with a total of 42.5 points.

In the last game between the Chiefs and Raiders on Oct. 27, Kansas City narrowly escaped Las Vegas and the Raiders were able to cover the 8.5-point spread in a 27-20 loss. Since then, the Chiefs have lost only one game, a 30-27 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11.

Here is everything you need to know to bet Chiefs-Raiders and Anita Marks' best bets for the game.