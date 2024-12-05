Betting odds, lines for college football conference championships

After weeks of chaos, the 2024 college football regular season is finally over -- and now the real fun begins. Multiple shocking upsets in Week 14 have set up intriguing conference championship matchups that will ultimately clear up the College Football Playoff picture ahead of the final rankings and bracket release next Sunday.
Things kick off on Friday night as the nation's leading rusher, Ashton Jeanty and the Boise State Broncos face UNLV in a rematch of their Oct. 26 game which saw the Broncos emerge victorious by just five points. Boise State has an inside track to securing a CFP berth with a win.
Saturday's slate also features numerous championship games with CFP implications. Arizona State can clinch a CFP berth with a win over Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship game (Noon p.m. ET on ABC). Georgia and Texas battle for playoff positioning in the SEC Championship game (4 p.m. ET on ABC). Both Penn State and Oregon face off in the Big Ten Championship game as the Ducks look to go undefeated in their first season in the conference. Meanwhile SMU meet Clemson in the ACC Championship game (8 p.m. ET on ABC) with a CFP berth on the line for both teams..
Here are the odds and lines for each conference championship game.
Rankings are currently CFP from last week. Will be updated once new rankings are released on Tuesday.
All odds are accurate as of time stamp. For the latest odds go to ESPN BET.
Conference USA Championship
Western Kentucky at Jacksonville State -5
Friday, 7 p.m. ET, CBSSN
Records: Western Kentucky 8-4, 0-1 vs. AP teams; Jacksonville State 8-4, 0-1 vs. AP teams
Opening Line: Jacksonville State -1.5, O/U 58.5
Money line: Western Kentucky (+170); Jacksonville State (-200)
Over/Under: 57.5 (O -110, U 110)
FPI Projection Jacksonville State by 5.3 points, 64% probability to win game
Mountain West Championship
No. 22 UNLV at No. 11 Boise State -4
Friday, 8 p.m. ET,
Records: UNLV 10-2, 0-1 vs. AP teams; Boise State 11-1, 0-1 vs. AP teams
Opening Line: Boise State -4.5, O/U 60.5
Money line: UNLV (+155); Boise State (-185)
Over/Under: 57.5 (O -110, U 110)
FPI Projection Boise State by 7 points, 69% probability to win game
American Athletic Championship
No. 17 Tulane -5 at Army
Friday, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
Records: Tulane 9-3, 0-2 vs. AP teams; Army 10-1, 0-1 vs. AP teams
Opening Line: Tulane -3.5, O/U 48.5
Money line: Tulane (-200); Army (+170)
Over/Under: 45.5 (O -110, U 110)
FPI Projection Tulane by 6.2 points, 67% probability to win game
Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship
No. 18 Iowa State at No. 16 Arizona State -2
Saturday, Noon ET, ABC
Records: Iowa State 10-2, 1-0 vs. AP teams; Arizona State 10-2, 3-0 vs. AP teams
Opening Line: Arizona State -1.5, O/U 50.5
Money line: Iowa State (+105); Arizona State (-125)
Over/Under: 49.5 (O -110, U 110)
FPI Projection Iowa State by 1.8 points, 55% probability to win game
MAC Championship
Ohio at Miami (OH) -1.5
Saturday, Noon ET, ESPN
Records: Ohio 9-3, 0-0 vs. AP teams; Miami (OH) 8-4, 0-1 vs. AP teams
Opening Line: Miami (OH) -1.5, O/U 45.5
Money line: Ohio (+105); Miami (OH) (-125)
Over/Under: 44.5 (O -105, U -115)
FPI Projection Miami (OH) by 1.9 points, 55% probability to win game
SEC Championship
No. 7 Georgia at No. 3 Texas -2.5
Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, ABC
Records: Georgia 10-2, 3-2 vs. AP teams; Texas 11-1, 4-1 vs. AP teams
Opening Line: Pick'em , O/U 50.5
Money line: Georgia (+120); Texas (-140)
Over/Under: 49.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Texas by 4.2 points, 62% probability to win game
Sun Belt Championship
Marshall at Louisiana -6
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Records: Marshall 9-3, 0-1 vs. AP teams; Louisiana 10-2, 0-0 vs. AP teams
Opening Line: Louisiana -4, O/U 57.5
Money line: Marshall (+180); Louisiana (-215)
Over/Under: 56.5 (O -115, U -105)
FPI Projection Louisiana by 3.7 points, 60% probability to win game
Big Ten Championship
No. 4 Penn State at No. 1 Oregon -3.5
Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, CBS
Records: Penn State 11-1, 1-1 vs. AP teams; Oregon 12-0, 2-0 vs. AP teams
Opening Line: Oregon -3, O/U 50.5
Money line: Penn State (+150); Oregon (-175)
Over/Under: 50.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Penn State by 1.3 points, 54% probability to win game
ACC Championship
No. 12 Clemson at No. 9 SMU -2.5
Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
Records: Clemson 9-3, 0-2 vs. AP teams; SMU 11-1, 2-0 vs. AP teams
Opening Line: Clemson -2, O/U 53.5
Money line: Clemson (+110); SMU (-130)
Over/Under: 55.5 (O -105, U -115)
FPI Projection SMU by 1.3 points, 54% probability to win game