Betting odds, lines for college football conference championships

Open Extended Reactions

After weeks of chaos, the 2024 college football regular season is finally over -- and now the real fun begins. Multiple shocking upsets in Week 14 have set up intriguing conference championship matchups that will ultimately clear up the College Football Playoff picture ahead of the final rankings and bracket release next Sunday.

Things kick off on Friday night as the nation's leading rusher, Ashton Jeanty and the Boise State Broncos face UNLV in a rematch of their Oct. 26 game which saw the Broncos emerge victorious by just five points. Boise State has an inside track to securing a CFP berth with a win.

Saturday's slate also features numerous championship games with CFP implications. Arizona State can clinch a CFP berth with a win over Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship game (Noon p.m. ET on ABC). Georgia and Texas battle for playoff positioning in the SEC Championship game (4 p.m. ET on ABC). Both Penn State and Oregon face off in the Big Ten Championship game as the Ducks look to go undefeated in their first season in the conference. Meanwhile SMU meet Clemson in the ACC Championship game (8 p.m. ET on ABC) with a CFP berth on the line for both teams..

Here are the odds and lines for each conference championship game.

Rankings are currently CFP from last week. Will be updated once new rankings are released on Tuesday.

All odds are accurate as of time stamp. For the latest odds go to ESPN BET.

Conference USA Championship

Western Kentucky at Jacksonville State -5

Friday, 7 p.m. ET, CBSSN

Records: Western Kentucky 8-4, 0-1 vs. AP teams; Jacksonville State 8-4, 0-1 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Jacksonville State -1.5, O/U 58.5

Money line: Western Kentucky (+170); Jacksonville State (-200)

Over/Under: 57.5 (O -110, U 110)

FPI Projection Jacksonville State by 5.3 points, 64% probability to win game

Mountain West Championship

No. 22 UNLV at No. 11 Boise State -4

Friday, 8 p.m. ET,

Records: UNLV 10-2, 0-1 vs. AP teams; Boise State 11-1, 0-1 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Boise State -4.5, O/U 60.5

Money line: UNLV (+155); Boise State (-185)

Over/Under: 57.5 (O -110, U 110)

FPI Projection Boise State by 7 points, 69% probability to win game

American Athletic Championship

No. 17 Tulane -5 at Army

Friday, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

Records: Tulane 9-3, 0-2 vs. AP teams; Army 10-1, 0-1 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Tulane -3.5, O/U 48.5

Money line: Tulane (-200); Army (+170)

Over/Under: 45.5 (O -110, U 110)

FPI Projection Tulane by 6.2 points, 67% probability to win game

Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship

No. 18 Iowa State at No. 16 Arizona State -2

Saturday, Noon ET, ABC

Records: Iowa State 10-2, 1-0 vs. AP teams; Arizona State 10-2, 3-0 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Arizona State -1.5, O/U 50.5

Money line: Iowa State (+105); Arizona State (-125)

Over/Under: 49.5 (O -110, U 110)

FPI Projection Iowa State by 1.8 points, 55% probability to win game

MAC Championship

Ohio at Miami (OH) -1.5

Saturday, Noon ET, ESPN

Records: Ohio 9-3, 0-0 vs. AP teams; Miami (OH) 8-4, 0-1 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Miami (OH) -1.5, O/U 45.5

Money line: Ohio (+105); Miami (OH) (-125)

Over/Under: 44.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection Miami (OH) by 1.9 points, 55% probability to win game

SEC Championship

No. 7 Georgia at No. 3 Texas -2.5

Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, ABC

Records: Georgia 10-2, 3-2 vs. AP teams; Texas 11-1, 4-1 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Pick'em , O/U 50.5

Money line: Georgia (+120); Texas (-140)

Over/Under: 49.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Texas by 4.2 points, 62% probability to win game

Sun Belt Championship

Marshall at Louisiana -6

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Records: Marshall 9-3, 0-1 vs. AP teams; Louisiana 10-2, 0-0 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Louisiana -4, O/U 57.5

Money line: Marshall (+180); Louisiana (-215)

Over/Under: 56.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection Louisiana by 3.7 points, 60% probability to win game

Big Ten Championship

No. 4 Penn State at No. 1 Oregon -3.5

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, CBS

Records: Penn State 11-1, 1-1 vs. AP teams; Oregon 12-0, 2-0 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Oregon -3, O/U 50.5

Money line: Penn State (+150); Oregon (-175)

Over/Under: 50.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Penn State by 1.3 points, 54% probability to win game

ACC Championship

No. 12 Clemson at No. 9 SMU -2.5

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

Records: Clemson 9-3, 0-2 vs. AP teams; SMU 11-1, 2-0 vs. AP teams

Opening Line: Clemson -2, O/U 53.5

Money line: Clemson (+110); SMU (-130)

Over/Under: 55.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection SMU by 1.3 points, 54% probability to win game