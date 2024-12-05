Betting tips for 'Thursday Night Football': Packers at Lions

Open Extended Reactions

Week 14 of the NFL season gets underway with a huge divisional matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions on "Thursday Night Football" from Ford Field.

The Lions (11-1, 9-3 ATS) are riding a 10-game winning streak, while the Packers (9-3, 6-6 ATS) have won three in a row. Detroit, the current Super Bowl favorite (+250 at ESPN BET), sits on top of the NFC North, followed by the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and Packers. The Lions can secure a playoff berth with a win on Thursday.

The Packers can clinch the over on their season win total (9.5) with a victory. The Lions hit the over on their total (10.5) with a Thanksgiving Day win over the Chicago Bears.

Thursday's kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Odds current as of publish time, courtesy of ESPN BET

Game lines

Spread: Lions -3.5 (Opened Lions -3.5)

Moneyline: Lions -185, Packers +155

Over/Under: 51.5 (Opened 51.5)

First-half spread: Lions -2.5 (-115), Packers +2.5 (-105)

Packers total points: 23.5 (Over -115/Under -115)

Lions total points: 27.5 (Over -105/Under -125)

The props

Passing

Jared Goff total passing yards: 249.5 (Over -105/Under -125)

Goff total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over +105/Under -132)

Jordan Love total passing yards: 249.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Love total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over -140/Under +110)

Rushing

Jahmyr Gibbs total rushing yards: 59.5 (Over -140/Under +110)

David Montgomery total rushing yards: 59.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Josh Jacobs total rushing yards: 69.5 (Over +110/Under -120)

Receiving

Amon-Ra St. Brown total receiving yards: 69.5 (Over -115/Under -115)

Jameson Williams total receiving yards: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Jayden Reed total receiving yards: 49.5 (Over -Even/Under -130)

Christian Watson total receiving yards: 39.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

Sam LaPorta total receiving yards: 34.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Tucker Kraft total receiving yards: 34.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Anita Marks' pick: Packers +3.5

This will be the second matchup this season between these NFC North rivals. The Lions won the first game 24-14 at Lambeau Field. In that Week 9 tilt, the Packers outgained the Lions 411 yards to 261, but were limited to one touchdown and two field goals on four trips to the red zone. Jordan Love had an interception returned for a TD and the Packers committed 10 penalties for 67 yards.

Since Green Bay's bye the following week, the Packers have won three straight. Love looked particularly good on Thanksgiving night against the Miami Dolphins. The Lions defense has been hit by injuries, especially along the defensive line. Meanwhile, Green Bay is expecting cornerback Jaire Alexander back on defense.

I'll go with the Packers to keep this game close.

Betting trends

Courtesy ESPN Research

Dan Campbell has the highest cover percentage of any coach with at least 10 games in NFL history at 48-27 ATS. He's even better with the Lions, at 44-19 ATS. That's the best four-year cover stretch by any team in the Super Bowl era (since 1966).

The Packers are 56-39 ATS under Matt LaFleur. Out of coaches to begin their careers since 1966, LaFleur is tied for the third-best cover percentage (min. 50 games).

LaFleur is 22-9 ATS and 18-13 outright as an underdog. Both are the best marks by any coach with at least 15 games as an underdog in the Super Bowl era.

The Packers are 0-4 ATS against teams with winning records this season.

The Lions are 12-3 ATS in their last 15 games against the Packers (since 2017). The Lions are 6-1 ATS in their last seven home meetings, though the only ATS loss came last season when the Packers upset them outright as 8.5-point underdogs.

The Lions are 18-7 ATS as favorites over the last two seasons.

The Lions are 15-6 ATS in division games under Campbell. The Packers are 0-3 ATS in division games this season.

