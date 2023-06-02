ESPN Africa has secured the rights to broadcast the DFB-Pokal, Germany's FA Cup, for the 2023/24 season, as well as the current season's final on June 3.

The final of the 2022/2023 season, featuring RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt, will broadcast live on ESPN on Saturday June 3 at 20:00 (CAT). Additional broadcasts will air on Sunday 4 June at 11:25 and Monday 5 June at 13:15 (CAT).

The DFB deal builds on ESPN Africa's football offering that includes the English Football League, Eredevisie, Jupiler Pro League, and Scottish Premiership.

Established in 1900, the DFB is the governing body for soccer in Germany, that oversees various national teams, including the highly successful German men's and women's national teams, which have achieved significant success on the international stage.

The final of the 2022/2023 season features Eintracht Frankfurt, who will take on defending champions of the competition RB Leipzig, after a nail-biting season, in what is expected to be a fierce battle.

Frankfurt are five-time DFB-Pokal winners, most recently lifting the trophy in 2017/18, while a victory would see RB Leipzig win their second consecutive DFB-Pokal title after reaching the final for an impressive fourth time in the last 5 years.

The 2023 / 2024 season kicks off in August 2023.