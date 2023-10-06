Asian Games Live Day 14: India eye gold medals in archery, kabaddi, cricket

It's going to be the last day of Indian action at the Hangzhou Asian Games with the country's athletes in contention for more medals on Saturday.

India's compound archers will have a chance to make a clean sweep with Jyothi Srekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, Abhishek Verma and Ojas Deotale in action for the medals.

Jyothi will want to win her third gold medal of the Games with victory in individual event. Abhishek Verma and Ojas Deotale will face each other in the men's individual final while Aditi will look to end her campaign with a bronze medal in the individual event.

Also, both men's and women's kabaddi teams will play their respective gold medal matches on Saturday. The women face Chinese Taipei while the men are up against a strong Iranian team.

In men's cricket, India will face Afghanistan for the gold. The women's hockey team will want to end their tournament by beating Japan and clinch the bronze medal.

In badminton, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will battle for the doubles gold against South Korea's Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho.

On Thursday, India hit the 100-mark at the Asian Games with Sonam Malik winning the bronze in the wrestling. India men's hockey team won the gold after beating Japan 5-1 and the bridge team won the silver in the men's event.

India won 95 medals and seven more are confirmed so that takes the tally to over 100. It's their best ever performance at the Asian Games, much better than the 2018 edition where they won 70 medals.

(Please wait a few seconds for the live blog to load. If it doesn't, please click here)

Best of India at Asian Games