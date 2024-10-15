Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah the Cleveland Browns' lone cause for celebration

Open Extended Reactions

Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season was another dismal one for the Cleveland Browns as they fell 20-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles. However, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was so outstanding that despite the defeat, he is our African player of the week.

The linebacker, who is of Ghanaian descent, was probably the Browns' best player in the loss. However, he was not the only African player who had a strong showing in week 6 - even though his was the one which will live longest in the memory.

African Player of the Week: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Cleveland Browns)

Owusu-Koramoah came very close to turning the clash between the Browns and Eagles in favor of the Browns despite another lackluster performance from quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson threw 16-23 for 168 yards, but Owusu-Koramoah ensured that his opposite number - the Eagles' Jalen Hurts - did not have an easy ride either.

The former Notre Dame linebacker made eight tackles and one sack, tipping one pass.

Off the back of his sack, Myles Garrett blocked the ensuing Eagles field goal attempt and Rodney McLeod Jr. ran in for the touchdown.

Given how consequential Owusu-Koramoah's sack was, it almost certainly would have been our Moment of the Week had the Browns seen out the win.

African Moment of the Week: Amen Ogbongbemiga (Chicago Bears)

Amen Ogbongbemiga mimicked Ronaldo during the Chicago Bears' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

As it turned out, there was another African player who picked up a memorable sack on Sunday and came away with a win to show for his efforts: Lagos-born Amen Ogbongbemiga.

The Bears beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 35-16 in London and Ogbongbemiga showed why the Bears saw value in him despite the bit-part role he had played at the Los Angeles Chargers.

After his huge sack on Mac Jones, Ogbongbemiga peeled away and mimicked Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark 'Siuuu' celebration. In a country usually known for the type of football Ronaldo plays, Ogbongbemiga certainly gave fans a moment to remember the Gridiron for.

Honorable mentions

Liberian-born Sam Okuayinonu picked up a sack for the San Francisco 49ers in their 36-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks, while Malik Mustapha - of Nigerian descent - got an interception.

Okuayinonu's compatriot, Alvin Kamara - born in Atlanta to a Liberian mother - got a touchdown for the New Orleans Saints in their 51-27 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In the same game, Paulson Adebo - who is of Beninese descent - made a memorable interception and ran the ball back well, also picking up 10 tackles. He continues to frustrate Saints fans with pass interference infringements, but he remains a valuable asset who at his best is capable of moments of brilliance few cornerbacks across the league can match.

Azeez Ojulari, a son of Nigerian immigrants, got two sacks for the New York Giants against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Giants lost 17-7.

In the Baltimore Ravens' 30-23 win over the Washington Commanders, Yannick Ngakoue (of Cameroonian descent) got a sack and Nnamdi Madubuike (of Nigerian descent) half a sack.

Madubuike's compatriot, Esezi Otomewo, notched half a sack and a fumble reception in the Jaguars' defeat to the Bears.

African-born player watch

Ogbongbemiga and Okuayinonu made sure with some telling contributions for their respective teams that the past week was a memorable one for African NFL fans.

Nate Landman, who was born in Zimbabwe, also had a strong shift with eight tackles and two forced fumbles for the Atlanta Falcons in their 38-20 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Quad and calf injuries have prevented him from featuring for much of this season, but with the Falcons now 4-2, Landman showed he can play a critical role in their push to reach the playoffs.