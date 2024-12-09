Stormers' Manie Libbok hospitalised after horror tackle against Toulon

Open Extended Reactions

Springboks and Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok was taken immediately to hospital after a horror tackle by Toulon's Yannick Youyoutte on Saturday, and Stormers coach John Dobson said that Libbok was in 'very bad' condition.

The Investec Champions Cup fixture was being played in Gqeberha, and the French side claimed a 24-14 victory, though it was of little consolation for the Stormers that Youyoutte was shown an immediate red card.

"Manie is very bad, he has gone to hospital. Normally with a concussion, you don't go straight to the hospital - so I'd imagine there is some concern there," said Dobson after the match, via PlanetRugby. There have since been no further updates on Libbok's condition.

Dobson rued the losses of Libbok as well as a number of other key players, with Keke Morabe and Ben-Jason Dixon injured during the game, as well as lock Ruben van Heerden.

Looking ahead to future fixtures, 'Dobbo' said: "The truth is we are running out of cattle.

"If you look at the nature of the injuries ... we're not doing soft tissue injuries, it's trauma injuries. It's a bit like frogs in the pot - when you look up and it's suddenly boiling you realise all those guys are out, and it's tough."

Flanker Ben-Jason Dixon was another injury concern for the Stormers against Toulon, and was taken out of the match along with Manie Libbok and Keke Morabe. DERYCK FOSTER/AFP via Getty Images

He added: "It's a sore changing room, two guys are in hospital. It was a brutal game. We stuck around and the fight was nice but there aren't many bigger teams, compared to La Rochelle, it was tough.

"For us, and some might say it is an excuse, but not through substitutions or selections, but to play that game without Deon [Fourie], Evan [Roos], Keke [Morabe], BJ [Dixon], Frans [Malherbe], Kitsie [Steven Kitshoff], Damian [Willemse], Sacha [Feinberg-Mnogemzulu], Manie [Libbok] - it's not insignificant.

"From that aspect, the way we stuck around was good. They were down to 13 men and we could have scored but we gave one away and we could have been in. But I agree, we were probably outmuscled."

Dobson nadded: "Keke has fractured his leg again (for the second time) in nine months, which is really tough. I think it's the same one but I might be wrong."

The Stormers have only won two out of seven fixtures so far this club season, and next face Harlequins in England this coming weekend.