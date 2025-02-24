Gab Marcotti breaks down Napoli's latest loss and how it impacts the standings at the top of Serie A. (2:28)

Four-time CAF Player of the Year Samuel Eto'o heaped praise on the current holder of that title, Ademola Lookman, after the latter scored a brace for Atalanta on Sunday night, amid conflict with his manager.

Last week, the Nigerian was called out by Gian Piero Gasperini when he took and missed a penalty kick in their Champions League elimination to Club Brugge.

Nigeria striker Lookman responded in the best way possible to being called 'the worst' penalty taker, by scoring twice in Atalanta's 5-0 Serie A win over Empoli.

Lookman's brace came in the wake of an outpouring of support from Africa, one of which was current Cameroon football [FECAFOOT] boss Eto'o.

Etoo, the former Barcelona striker, sent Lookman a message on social media, saying: "My little brother, memory in football lasts 90 minutes.

"The time of the match and the next. For us, you are and will always be our champion. Only he who has the courage to shoot can miss. Thank you for your courage great champion."

Lookman responded to the post, writing: "Thank you, legend".

Also expressing support for Lookman was former Nigeria goalkeeper and television pundit Idah Peterside, who advised his fellow Nigerian to continue to give his best on the pitch, but leave Atalanta as soon as possible.

"He represents Africa," Peterside told ESPN. "He should not let this weigh him down and make him drop his performance no matter what the coach says.

"But this is what I will tell him: 'Leave now, or as soon as possible. We have seen this before and it does not end well. Look at what happened to [Victor] Osimhen. Run before they push you out.'"

There were expectations that the coach might use his pre-match press conference ahead of the game to apologize to Lookman. He did not.

Instead, the Italian doubled down on his statement from during the week: "Lookman felt offended, but I didn't offend anyone. He entered with a fantastic approach against Club Brugge.

"If he starts training to improve on penalties, with his exceptional skills, Ademola can become our first penalty taker."

The Nigerian was able to focus on the job at hand though, and proved to be his usual incisive self in the 5-0 rout. He rounded the goalkeeper to clear the way for a simple tap in for his first of the night as the first half came to a close, before doubling his tally 10 minutes into the second half, flummoxing his marker before ripping past the keeper to make it 4-0 to Atalanta.

After the game, he posted a simple but powerful message on social media: "Pain into Power."

Lookman still has a year left on his contract with the club, but was, and is, expected to leave in the offseason, even before the spat with Gasperini.