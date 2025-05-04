DAKAR, Senegal --Tunisia's US Monastir put one foot in June's Basketball Africa League (BAL) playoffs with a 91-83 win over Cape Verde debutants Kriol Star on Saturday.

Kriol Star were without injured guard duo Richaud Pack and Patrick McGlynn - both of whom had been hugely influential in the Cape Verdean side remaining in contention for the playoffs.

They had picked up two wins over hosts ASC Ville de Dakar (ASCVD) to head into Saturday's game trailing defending champs Petro de Luanda, Monastir and ASCVD only on points difference. All four teams had a record of 2-2 ahead of their Saturday and Sunday games to close the conference.

Only the top two will automatically qualify for the playoffs, while the third-placed team will need a better record than at least one of FUS Rabat - who finished third in the Kalahari Conference they hosted last month - and the third-placed team at Kigali's Nile Conference (May 17-25).

Monastir dominated the early stages of the game, with Patrick Hardy scoring 12 points in the first quarter alone. Ultimately, that was the difference between the sides at the end of the quarter as Monastir went in 29-17 up.

American Patrick Hardy Jr's efforts in the first quarter set US Monastir up for a comfortable win over Kriol Star in the BAL. Armand Lenoir/NBAE via Getty Images

Joel Ntambwe, Ivan Almeida, Cameron Parker and Kenneti Mendes were among the key players who helped keep Kriol Star in the fight as they went on a 9-0 run at the start of the second quarter.

Monastir responded with an 11-0 run of their own as Radhouane Slimane found his best shooting form. The Tunisian giants were firmly in the driving seat by half-time as they led 48-34.

As always, Kriol Star ensured that they gave the crowd some value for money even at their lowest. NBA Academy player Lewis Uvwo gave them a memorable dunk and they did their best to keep pace with the 2022 champions. However, despite a late Kriol Star run, Monastir still led 67-55 heading into the final quarter.

Ntambwe finished with 21 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists, Parker 16 points, 10 assists and a steal and Ivan Almeida 20 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists as Kriol Star closed the gap further in the final quarter. However, Monastir's win was never truly in doubt in the late stages as Hardy finished with 29 points and 6 assists and Firas Lahyani 15 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.

"Honestly, I don't really care about my personal baskets, rebounds and stuff like that. It's more about trying to get a win and to qualify for the playoffs in South Africa," Ntambwe said in the mixed zone after the game.

All four teams remain in contention for the playoffs, but Saturday's losers will face an uphill battle on Sunday.

The BAL airs on ESPN's channels in Africa (SuperSport 218 and 219, Starsat 248).