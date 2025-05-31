Satwik-Chirag in Singapore Open SF; India at Asian Athletics finals; PKL auction; UTT begins; Norway Chess: Indian Sports LIVE, May 31

Open Extended Reactions

Here are all the updates from May 31, 2025.

What's on today?

Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy - Chirag Shetty are in action in the Singapore Open Super 750 semifinals, facing their Malaysian nemeses - Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.

Athletics: Several Indians are in medal contention at the Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea: Sachin Yadav and Yash Vir Singh in the men's javelin throw final, Animesh Kujur in men's 200m final, Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya Gandhe in women's 200m final, Vithya Ramraj, Anu Raghavan in women's 400m hurdles final, Sanjivani Jadhav, Parul Chaudhary in women's 5000m final, Twinkle Chaudhary, Pooja in women's 800m final, Anu Kumar, Krishan Kumar in men's 800m final, Team India in women's 4x100m relay.

Chess: The Norway Chess tournament featuring D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, R Vaishali, Koneru Humpy resumes after a rest day.

Kabaddi: The Pro Kabaddi League auction takes place, ahead of season 12.

Tennis: Yuki Bhambri and N Sriram Balaji are in men's doubles action at the French Open.

Table-tennis: The Ultimate Table Tennis league begins with the Jaipur Patriots taking on Dabang Delhi TTC, while the Ahmedabad SG Pipers face reigning champions Goa Challengers.

