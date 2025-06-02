Temwa Chawinga edges ahead of Barbra Banda in NWSL rivalry

Open Extended Reactions

Despite Barbra Banda's hat-trick for Orlando Pride against the Utah Royals, May was a better month for Malawi striker Temwa Chawinga, who helped secure three consecutive wins for NWSL leaders Kansas City Current.

May saw Chawinga score the winning goal for the Current against Zambia striker Banda's Pride as both African stars continued to dominate the NWSL.

Rosemonde Kouassi and Gift Monday are making waves for another of the league's top teams, the Washington Spirit, while Chiamaka Nnadozie was the hero in a Parisian derby which saw her team get their hands on silverware.

1. Temwa Chawinga, Kansas City Current

May was a superb month for Malawi star Chawinga, who scored in wins over Bay FC, Orlando Pride and Chicago Stars for Kansas City.

The most significant one came against defending champions the Pride, who knocked the Current out in last season's semi-finals despite Chawinga beating Banda to the NWSL Golden Boot.

Chawinga slipped in behind the defence to score the winner after the Pride failed to deal with an aerial ball over the top. As a result of their consistent form - helped in no small measure by Chawinga's goals - the Current lead the league after 10 games with 24 points - four ahead of second-placed San Diego Wave and five above the third-placed Pride.

Temwa Chawinga is second on the NWSL goals leaderboard, one goal behind fellow African star Barbra Banda on seven. Michael Reaves/NWSL via Getty Images

2. Barbra Banda, Orlando Pride

Banda came out second-best on this occasion in the clash with Chawinga, but she bounced back with a hat-trick in the Pride's 3-1 win over Utah Royals.

The Copper Queens striker opened the scoring in the sixth minute. After Brecken Mozingo equalised in the 14th, Banda rounded goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn to fire the Pride back in front in the 37th. A minute and a half later, she beat Mozingo at the near post to seal the hat-trick.

As if finishing May as the season's joint-top scorer in the NWSL with seven goals this campaign - level with Esther González - Banda also scored for Zambia in a 1-1 friendly draw with Botswana to round out the month on a high.

3. Rosemonde Kouassi, Washington Spirit

Ivory Coast international Kouassi picked up assists in the 4-3 defeat to Angel City, the 3-2 win over Chicago Stars and the 3-3 draw with Utah Royals - also netting herself in the win over the Stars.

Kouassi is joint-second in the NWSL assists tally for the league despite having played six games of the Spirit's 10 this season. Two of her assists have been for Nigeria's Gift Monday - highlighting the connection between two rising African stars.

play 0:26 Barbra Banda completes hat trick for Orlando Pride in style Barbra Banda completes hat trick for Orlando Pride in style.

4. Gift Monday, Washington Spirit

The other half of the African connection which is taking the NWSL by storm, Monday scored in May against Angel City and Chicago Stars. The goal against Chicago was particularly important, as it was the match-winner in the 83rd minute.

Kouassi drilled the ball in from the right flank and Monday turned it home at the near post to take her tally to three goals in the NWSL since joining from UD Tenerife in March.

5. Chiamaka Nnadozie, Paris FC

Nigeria goalkeeper Nnadozie's Paris FC lifted the French Cup in May, beating rivals Paris Saint-Germain in a final penalty shootout which saw the Super Falcons shot-stopper make two saves.

After keeping a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw, Nnadozie kept out penalties from Korbin Albert and Jade Le Guilly in the shootout. Reportedly set to join Everton soon, Nnadozie saved one of her finest moments in Paris colours for the closing weeks of what could be her final season.

Is Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie playing her final season for Paris FC before heading to Everton? Franco Arland/Getty Images

6. Edna Imade, Granada

Imade finished the Liga F campaign as the joint-second highest goalscorer in the league with 16 goals.

May saw her sign off in style with two goals in three appearances for Granada over the course of the month. Imade netted against Real Madrid and Real Sociedad over the course of the month.

Having expressed a desire to play for Nigeria, Imade has made a strong case for consideration for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), but has so far been overlooked.

7. Rinsola Babajide, UD Tenerife

Nigeria winger Babajide concluded a remarkably productive Liga F season with more strong performances in May.

She picked up her 10th goal of the season in UD Tenerife's 1-1 draw with Real Madrid and then picked up an assist for María José Pérez in the 4-1 win over Real Sociedad - her fifth of the campaign.

8. Jermaine Seoposenwe, Monterrey

Seoposenwe scored twice for South Africa in their 3-2 Three Nations Series win over Botswana. Although Monterrey were eliminated in the semi-finals of the Liguilla, the versatile Banyana forward remained one of Africa's most consistent players.

9. Jennifer Echegini, Paris Saint-Germain

Nigeria midfielder Echegini scored the winner in PSG's last regular season game of the Première Ligue season, netting her seventh goal of the campaign in a 1-0 victory over Nantes.

PSG ultimately lost the league final 3-0 to Lyon less than two weeks after their French Cup final loss to Paris FC on penalties. However, Echegini had a season to remember - making her 859 minutes on the field count and making a strong case for increased game time.

10. Thembi Kgatlana, Tigres UANL

Banyana Banyana striker Kgatlana scored for Tigres in their 2-0 CONCACAF W Champions Cup win over Portland Thorns.

UANL would go on to lose the final, which Kgatlana started, 1-0 to Gotham FC. At least the former Houston Dash and Racing Louisville star ensured that there was a Mexican club in the inaugural edition of the tournament.