India (M) and (W) hockey team in Pro League action; UTT final, RPL begins: Indian Sports LIVE, June 15

As action packed as Indian sport can get, it's easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

June will see Indian athletes in action across leagues. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from June 15, 2025.

What's on today?

Hockey: The India men's and women's team will both be in action in the FIH Pro League. The men play Australia, hoping for a win after five straight losses while the women play England a day after a narrow loss to Australia.

Table-tennis: The final of the Ultimate Table Tennis league season 6 will see U Mumba take on face Jaipur Patriots in a battle of first-time finalists.

Rugby: The Rugby Premier League (RPL), a new franchise-based 7s rugby league, kicks off in Mumbai.

What happened yesterday?