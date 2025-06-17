Steve Nicol explains the impact of high temperatures on players and managers at the Club World Cup. (1:47)

South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns will kick off their Club World Cup campaign with a clash against K League 1 champions Ulsan HD on June 18 (Central African Time) in Orlando.

It will be Sundowns' second appearance in the tournament. In 2016, before this year's extended format was introduced, they lost both of their games - going down 2-0 to Japan's Kashima Antlers and 4-1 to South Korea's Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

Incidentally, the same Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors are six points ahead of reigning champions Ulsan in the race to this season's K League 1 title. The teams met in Ulsan's most recent game, which ended in 3-1 defeat for the champions, leaving Kim Pan-gon's side heading into the Club World Cup in third place, having played two more games than the league leaders.

Sundowns may have recently won their domestic league - the Betway Premiership - by 12 points, but they have also suffered disappointment recently as they lost the CAF Champions League final 3-2 on aggregate to Egypt's Pyramids FC.

A late equaliser saw Pyramids snatch a 1-1 draw at Pretoria's Loftus Versfeld. At the 30 June Stadium in Cairo, they beat Sundowns 2-1 with a clinical performance, as Miguel Cardoso's men were anything but.

Still, Sundowns do have a chance to make history this season. They can pick up their first Club World Cup win and compete for a place in the knockout rounds, reserved for the top two in each group. Their other Group F rivals will be Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and Brazil's Fluminense.

Mamelodi Sundowns come into the Club World Cup on the back of a their eighth South African domestic title in a row, and finalists in the CAF Champions League. Sayed Hassan/Getty Images

Key details:

Date: Wednesday, June 18 at 00:00 PM CAT (June 17, 10:00 PM GMT, June 17, 6:00 PM ET)

Venue: Inter & Co Stadium, Orlando

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport

Team news:

Lebo Mothiba made his long-awaited debut after an injury layoff in the second leg of the CAF Champions League final, coming off the bench and playing for 12 minutes.

After Themba Zwane was an unused substitute for both legs of Sundowns' defeat to Pyramids FC, coach Cardoso may turn to him to add some flair and penetration. However, Zwane has not started a match for Sundowns since September - before his achilles tear against Congo in Brazzaville.

The most recognisable player for Ulsan is Lee Chung-yong - a name Premier League fans may remember from his stints at Bolton Wanderers and Crystal Palace. The winger is the most accomplished player in the squad, but the goals are likely to come from Brazilian striker Erick Farias.

Expected lineups:

Ulsan

GK Jo Hyeon-woo

LB Gustav Ludwigson | CB Kim Young-gwon | CB Myung-Guan Seo | RB Seok-Hyun Choi

CM Ko Seung-Beom | CM Jung Woo-young | CM Darijan Bojanić

LW Lee Chung-yong | ST Erick Farias | RW Um Won-sang

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Mosa Lebusa | CB Grant Kekana | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Marcelo Allende | CM Teboho Mokoena

AM Tashreeq Matthews | AM Arthur Sales | AM Lucas Ribeiro Costa

ST Iqraam Rayners

Stats:

Themba Zwane has never started a match for Mamelodi Sundowns since Miguel Cardoso took over as head coach.

Sundowns have appeared at the Club World Cup once with a record of no wins and two losses. Ulsan have featured twice, with no wins and a combined total of four defeats.

Ulsan HD have won the last three K League 1 titles, while Mamelodi Sundowns have won the last eight South African Premiership titles.

Both teams have had their league scoring led by Brazilians - Sundowns with Lucas Ribeiro Costa (the Premiership Golden Boot winner with 16 goals) and Ulsan with Erick Farias (currently third in the K League 1 top scorers' race with 8 goals).