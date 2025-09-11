Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch will face off for a second successive MTN8 final clash, this time at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, with Stellies looking to avenge last year's controversial defeat in the same fixture.
Back then, Steve Barker's side drew first blood at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium through Lehlohonolo Mojela in the 12th minute. Monnapule Saleng bagged an equaliser for Pirates in the 43rd.
At the end of the second half, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Relebohile Mofokeng scored in stoppage time to seal the 3-1 win for the Buccaneers, without the need for extra time. However, Mabasa's goal was contentious.
Pirates had been allowed to take a free-kick quickly, with Stellenbosch assuming play had been stopped, allowing the Bucs to take advantage. However, Pirates appeared to have taken the quick free-kick from the wrong position, so the goal should not have stood -- and there is, of course, no knowing whether they would have been able to snatch another late on had Stellies not subsequently committed bodies forward.
Ultimately, history remembers the winners and Pirates emerged victorious. This season, they breezed past Polokwane City 2-0 in the quarter-finals before beating Mamelodi Sundowns on penalties in the semi-finals to book another final berth.
Stellenbosch beat a strong AmaZulu side 3-2 in the quarter-finals and then beat Sekhukhune United 2-0 at home before drawing 1-1 away to secure a 3-1 aggregate win over Eric Tinkler's men in the semi-finals.
Key details
Date: Saturday, September 13 at 18:00 CAT (16:00 GMT)
Venue: Mbombela Stadium
How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport.
Team news
Tapelo Xoki is doubtful for Orlando Pirates after his knee was hurt in a car accident, which has also left head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou with his arm in a sling. Olisa Ndah has not yet made his return from a lengthy injury layoff and Pirates have limited cover at centre-back.
However, captain Nkosinathi Sibisi is back in training. With Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Lebone Seema having formed a formidable duo, even the skipper cannot take his place for granted.
Stellenbosch centre-back Thabo Moloisane - who was linked with Orlando Pirates early in the transfer window - picked up a knock to the head on Bafana Bafana duty. However, indications are that he will likely be ready to play in Saturday's final.
Expected lineups
Orlando Pirates
GK Sipho Chaine
LB Deon Hotto | CB Mbekezeli Mbokazi | CB Lebone Seema | RB Thabiso Lebitso
CM Thalente Mbatha | CM Sihle Nduli
LW Oswin Appollis | AM Relebohile Mofokeng | RW Kamogelo Sebelebele
Stellenbosch
LB Omega Mdaka | CB Henri Stanic | CB Thabo Moloisane | RB Enyinnaya Godswill
CM Thato Khiba | CM Mthetheleli Mthiyane
LW Lesiba Nku | AM André de Jong | RW Devin Titus
ST Lehlohonolo Mojela
Stats:
None of the last three games between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch have seen more than one goal.
In each of the last two Premiership seasons, Orlando Pirates have finished second and Stellenbosch third.
Kamogelo Sebelebele has scored three goals in 450 minutes for Orlando Pirates - including two in 180 in the MTN8.
Langelihle Phili has scored three goals in 205 minutes for Stellenbosch - including one in 32 in the MTN8.