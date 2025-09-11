Don Hutchison believes there will be competition for a spot in Liverpool's starting lineup after welcoming new summer signings. (1:10)

Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch will face off for a second successive MTN8 final clash, this time at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, with Stellies looking to avenge last year's controversial defeat in the same fixture.

Back then, Steve Barker's side drew first blood at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium through Lehlohonolo Mojela in the 12th minute. Monnapule Saleng bagged an equaliser for Pirates in the 43rd.

At the end of the second half, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Relebohile Mofokeng scored in stoppage time to seal the 3-1 win for the Buccaneers, without the need for extra time. However, Mabasa's goal was contentious.

Pirates had been allowed to take a free-kick quickly, with Stellenbosch assuming play had been stopped, allowing the Bucs to take advantage. However, Pirates appeared to have taken the quick free-kick from the wrong position, so the goal should not have stood -- and there is, of course, no knowing whether they would have been able to snatch another late on had Stellies not subsequently committed bodies forward.

Ultimately, history remembers the winners and Pirates emerged victorious. This season, they breezed past Polokwane City 2-0 in the quarter-finals before beating Mamelodi Sundowns on penalties in the semi-finals to book another final berth.

Stellenbosch beat a strong AmaZulu side 3-2 in the quarter-finals and then beat Sekhukhune United 2-0 at home before drawing 1-1 away to secure a 3-1 aggregate win over Eric Tinkler's men in the semi-finals.

Stellenbosch will be looking to return the favour to Orlando Pirates after the Bucs beat them 3-1 in slightly controversial fashion in the MTN8 final last season. Stellenbosch/Instagram

Key details

Date: Saturday, September 13 at 18:00 CAT (16:00 GMT)

Venue: Mbombela Stadium

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport.

Team news

Tapelo Xoki is doubtful for Orlando Pirates after his knee was hurt in a car accident, which has also left head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou with his arm in a sling. Olisa Ndah has not yet made his return from a lengthy injury layoff and Pirates have limited cover at centre-back.

However, captain Nkosinathi Sibisi is back in training. With Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Lebone Seema having formed a formidable duo, even the skipper cannot take his place for granted.

Stellenbosch centre-back Thabo Moloisane - who was linked with Orlando Pirates early in the transfer window - picked up a knock to the head on Bafana Bafana duty. However, indications are that he will likely be ready to play in Saturday's final.

Expected lineups

Orlando Pirates

GK Sipho Chaine

LB Deon Hotto | CB Mbekezeli Mbokazi | CB Lebone Seema | RB Thabiso Lebitso

CM Thalente Mbatha | CM Sihle Nduli

LW Oswin Appollis | AM Relebohile Mofokeng | RW Kamogelo Sebelebele

ST Evidence Makgopa

Stellenbosch

GK Sage Stephens

LB Omega Mdaka | CB Henri Stanic | CB Thabo Moloisane | RB Enyinnaya Godswill

CM Thato Khiba | CM Mthetheleli Mthiyane

LW Lesiba Nku | AM André de Jong | RW Devin Titus

ST Lehlohonolo Mojela

Stats:

None of the last three games between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch have seen more than one goal.

In each of the last two Premiership seasons, Orlando Pirates have finished second and Stellenbosch third.

Kamogelo Sebelebele has scored three goals in 450 minutes for Orlando Pirates - including two in 180 in the MTN8.

Langelihle Phili has scored three goals in 205 minutes for Stellenbosch - including one in 32 in the MTN8.