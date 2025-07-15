Open Extended Reactions

Silly season is in progress in South Africa's Betway Premiership, with the PSL transfer window set for July 1 - September 22. Orlando Pirates have made the biggest movements so far, signing Sipho Mbule from Mamelodi Sundowns among several other players.

Sundowns, who recently concluded their FIFA Club World Cup campaign, opted not to shake things up too much ahead of the tournament, but are usually the biggest movers in the transfer window. Activity at Chloorkop in the near future is to be expected in head coach Miguel Cardoso's first off-season.

Meanwhile, chaos continues for Cape Town's clubs. Cape Town City, who were relegated, are looking to trade several players and start afresh. As things stand, they will be in the second tier next season, although rumours continue to swirl that they might buy a top-flight club's Premiership status.

iDiski Times report City have offered Emile Witbooi, Shakeel April, Jaedin Rhodes and Jody Ah Shene to Mamelodi Sundowns and valued them at R60 million. Regardless of whether or not they all end up at Sundowns, the availability of those players is likely to shake up the transfer market.

FARPost reported that Darren Keet and Haashim Domingo are on their way to Durban City from Cape Town City. Keet has also been linked with Sekhukhune.

Also in the Mother City, Cape Town Spurs -- after their relegation to the third tier -- are also in business. Kaizer Chiefs are likely to sign Luke Baartman and Asanele Velebayi and AmaZulu are likely to sign Liam Bern. Spurs have attempted to deny the three of them clearance but reports suggest they are likely to get their wish.

Dates for the new season are yet to be confirmed, but by the time it does kick off, it is likely that after one of the most dramatic seasons to date, which saw Royal AM expelled from the league and Cape Town City relegated, there will be plenty of change in the Betway Premiership in more ways than one.

Royal AM and Cape Town City will not feature in the upcoming PSL season, with the former being expelled from the league and the latter relegated. RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images

Orlando Pirates transfers

Sipho Mbule has been the signing that has dominated headlines in the off-season to date. Mbule was on the books of Mamelodi Sundowns for three years after his 2022 move from rivals SuperSport United.

However, he was loaned to Sekhukhune United in September 2024. For several years, his off-field behaviour has been subject to media criticism. However, he is widely regarded as one of the most talented midfielders in South Africa.

Aged 27, he is a high-risk signing for Orlando Pirates - runners-up to Sundowns in the last three Premiership campaigns. However, if he plays to his potential, he will be worth the reward.

Meanwhile, Mohau Nkota has officially joined Saudi Arabia's Al-Ettifaq. (Ettifaq is the club which Steven Gerrard formerly coached, leaving in January), and Monnapule Saleng has joined Orbit College on loan after being linked with Egypt's Al Ahly.

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo's exit from the club has been confirmed. He is now free to choose his next club, but Chippa haven't officially unveiled him yet despite him being linked to them.

After announcing the arrivals of new head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and Mbule, Pirates also announced the signings of Yanela Mbuthuma and Nkosikhona Ndaba from Richards Bay, Masindi Nemtajela from Marumo Gallants, Tshepang Moremi from Amazulu, Sinoxolo Kwayiba from Chippa United, Sihle Nduli from Stellenbosch and Tshepo Mashiloane from Baroka. Kabelo Kgositsile - another player linked with the Buccaneers for some time - remains at Baroka for now, but is expected to join Pirates next year.

Most recently, Bafana Bafana winger Oswin Appollis joined from Polokwane City, while Kamogelo Sebelebele has been signed from TS Galaxy.

Orlando Pirates fans, always colourful and creative, will have quite a few new players to cheer for this coming PSL season. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Mamelodi Sundowns transfers

Apart from Mbule, Mamelodi Sundowns have also released defender/midfielder Rivaldo Coetzee and centre-back Lucas Suárez.

Several players on Sundowns' books are seeing their contracts expire - among them Khuliso Mudau and Peter Shalulile, whose positions with the club are unclear. Reports suggest that Lebo Mothiba's will be renewed.

Apart from Suárez, Mbule and Coetzee, the club has confirmed the exits of Lebohang Maboe, Sanele Tshabalala, Thabang Sibanyoni and Sifiso Ngobeni.

Kaizer Chiefs transfers

Paseka Mako and Thabiso Monyane signings have been confirmed. Chiefs have also confirmed the signing of Siphesihle Ndlovu. His most recent stint was at SuperSport United, but like Mako and Monyane, he has also played for Orlando Pirates.

Yusuf Maart's situation appears to have taken a turn and he did not travel with the team for pre-season. Austria's SV Ried are reportedly in pole position to sign him.

Midfielder Ethan Chislett has been signed from Port Vale. Portuguese striker Flávio Silva has also joined from Persebaya Surabaya - a crucial signing as Amakhosi look to address their goalscoring issues.

Left-back Nkanyiso Shinga is also in from Alverca. Another name linked with Amakhosi has been Etiosa Ighodaro, but his situation at Mamelodi Sundowns is uncertain and they may still attempt to keep him on board.

Chiefs have confirmed the release of Mduduzi Mdantsane, Edmilson Dove, Sabelo Radebe and Ranga Chivaviro.

Other Betway Premiership transfer rumours

Stellenbosch FC have confirmed the departure of Ismaël Touré to UAE's FC Banyias and signed Siviwe Nkwali from Cape Town Spurs to ensure they are not left short of cover at centre-back. Stellies continue to promote a steady pipeline of talent from their reserves, but forward Thulani Mini has been released.

Miguel Timm, whose exit from Orlando Pirates had already been confirmed, has now joined Sekhukhune United. Sekhukhune have also signed Manuel Sapunga, Toaster Nsabata, Ronaldo Maarman, Sphiwe Mahlangu and Bradley Grobler. They have released Badra Ali Sangaré and Pogiso Mahlangu.

Two Orlando Pirates wingers in very different situations are at the heart of much of the transfer speculation. Relebohile Mofokeng - a 20-year-old rising star who was linked with Barcelona last season - continues to have his name mentioned in connection to clubs across Europe.

Centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi is another player who has been linked with a move to Ahly by Soccer Laduma. However, Europe is reportedly another potential destination for the 19-year-old defender.

Lucas Ribeiro Costa, the golden boot winner in the 2024-25 season, continues to be widely linked with a move away from Mamelodi Sundowns to Europe. The Brazilian winger had an impressive FIFA Club World Cup campaign, which is likely to have boosted his stock. Ribeiro has already played for Valenciennes in France and several clubs in Belgium.

Stellenbosch and Bafana Bafana left-back Fawaaz Basadien has been widely linked with a move away from Stellenbosch FC to one of the big three. He told ESPN that he was open to a move either overseas or to one of South Africa's biggest clubs.

As per Soccer Laduma, Mamelodi Sundowns are currently leading the race and if they sign him, Terrence Mashego could move in the opposite direction. Stellenbosch have already moved to cover their striker shortage by signing Muzomuhle Khanyi from Hungry Lions FC.

Pirates already signed another fullback from Stellenbosch - Deano van Rooyen - last year. With Nduli also now a Buccaneer, Pirates trend of recruiting heavily from the Cape Winelands club continues. Notably, they also brought the highly-regarded Ruan Rust in as head of football performance in November - a move which suggests the influx of talent from Stellies is unlikely to abate.

Winger Keletso Makgalwa has been in superb form for Sekhukhune United and has been linked with some of Africa's biggest clubs, ranging from Kaizer Chiefs to Tunisia's Espérance.

Former Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango is no longer on the books of Marumo Gallants and is another player who will likely have his fair share of suitors.

Stellenbosch FC's Tylon Smith - the Player of the Tournament at the recent U20 Africa Cup of Nations - has been linked with several clubs. However, Queens Park Rangers are in pole position to sign him.

Another Stellies defender - Ismaël Olivier Touré - has caught eyes in the United Arab Emirates, as per Soccer Laduma.

Meanwhile, Sportswire have linked defender Thabani Zuke with a move to Richards Bay after he last played for KwaZulu-Natal rivals Golden Arrows.

Midfielder Yusuf Maart is set to remain at Kaizer Chiefs, as per SABC. However, there are free agents whose moves are worth keeping an eye on.

A notable name among them is Percy Tau, who has indicated in an interview with Robert Marawa that despite his history with and affinity for Mamelodi Sundowns, he is open to anyone who makes a suitable offer.

Another is Ethan Brooks - a highly-rated 24-year-old midfielder who has left AmaZulu.