In turmoil despite a strong start to the season, Kaizer Chiefs will look to get their season back on track on Saturday as they visit Kabuscorp in Angola, in the CAF Confederation Cup first preliminary round first leg.

Chiefs lost 3-1 to Sekhukhune United, who became league leaders as a result, on Tuesday, missing a golden opportunity to go top of the Betway Premiership.

Nasreddine Nabi appears unlikely to sit on the bench, and unlikely to be the Kaizer Chiefs head coach for much longer. The reasons for the discord between him and the club are subject to varying reports, but what is clear is that relations between them have broken down.

On and off-field setbacks have soured what should be a moment of celebration for the club. Amakhosi are making their return to CAF competitions for the first time since they lost the 2020-21 Champions League final to Al Ahly.

Chiefs qualified for the Confederation Cup by virtue of winning the Nedbank Cup - their first trophy in 10 years - beating fierce rivals Orlando Pirates 2-1 in the final. But, Pirates finishing second in the Premiership and qualifying for the CAF Champions League ensured that Chiefs would have been given a Confederation Cup spot even if they lost the final.

There are parallels between the qualification journeys of Chiefs and Kabuscorp, who won the Taça de Angola with a 1-0 triumph over São Salvador. Both Chiefs and Kabuscorp finished ninth in their respective leagues last season, qualifying through Cup competitions rather than league position, but are off to strong starts in the 2025-26 campaign.

The second leg of this first preliminary round tie will take place a week later at FNB Stadium, with the winner on aggregate advancing to the second preliminary round. The away goals rule applies, with penalties the next tiebreaker. Extra time will not be played.

Key details

Date: Saturday, September 20 at 17:00 CAT (15:00 GMT)

Venue: O Estádio Nacional 11 de Novembro, Talatona, Angola

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport.

Team news:

Thabiso Monyane missed the defeat to Sekhukhune United on Tuesday with injury. However, the backline was boosted by the return of Aden McCarthy at centre-back from an injury of his own.

Several new signings are not part of the Chiefs squad for this game. Nkanyiso Shinga, Ethan Chislett, Khanyisa Mayo, Lebohang Maboe, Etiosa Ighodaro, Luke Baartman and Asanele Velebayi all miss out.

Mayo was likely unable to register before the August 31 registration deadline, but is likely to be available for the second preliminary round if Chiefs go through.

Expected lineups

Kabuscorp

GK Evandro Rachoni

LB Gogoró | CB Kelson | CB Lito Kapunge | RB Lomalisa Mutambala

CM Serginho | CM Higino

LW Kisito Wilfried Yessoh N'Guessan | AM Mafuta | RW Davi Mbala

ST Filhão

Kaizer Chiefs

GK Brandon Peterson

LB Brad Cross | CB Aden McCarthy | CB Inácio Miguel | RB Reeve Frosler

CM Sibongiseni Mthethwa | CM Thabo Cele

LW Pule Mmodi | AM Gastón Sirino | RW Makabi Lilepo

ST Flávio Silva

Stats

Flávio Silva has scored two goals in two appearances for Kaizer Chiefs.

Kaizer Chiefs' only continental trophy success has been the 2001 African Cup Winners' Cup. They beat an Angolan side, Inter de Luanda, 2-1 in a two-legged final.