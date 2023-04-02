        <
          Australian GP organisers summoned by stewards after fan track invasion

          play
          How Australia's triple red flag chaos unfolded (4:28)

          Watch the incidents that caused three separate restarts in Australia before Max Verstappen could take the win. (4:28)

          10:55 AM GMT
          • Reuters

          Australian Grand Prix organisers were summoned to meet race stewards after spectators invaded the track before the conclusion of the race on Sunday, the governing FIA said in a statement.

          A crowd of 131,124 packed into Albert Park to see Formula One champion Max Verstappen win a race plunged into late chaos by a slew of crashes and two late red flags. The FIA said a representative of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation was to report to stewards at 8:15pm local time (1015 GMT).

          More to follow...