Watch the incidents that caused three separate restarts in Australia before Max Verstappen could take the win. (4:28)

Australian Grand Prix organisers were summoned to meet race stewards after spectators invaded the track before the conclusion of the race on Sunday, the governing FIA said in a statement.

A crowd of 131,124 packed into Albert Park to see Formula One champion Max Verstappen win a race plunged into late chaos by a slew of crashes and two late red flags. The FIA said a representative of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation was to report to stewards at 8:15pm local time (1015 GMT).

More to follow...