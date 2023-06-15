MONTREAL -- Max Verstappen said he has no interest in Red Bull completing an unbeaten season if he wins his third championship this year.

No F1 team has won every race in a calendar season but the dominant nature of Red Bull's seven victories this year has led to speculation they can be the first.

Verstappen already looks nailed on to retain the championship after opening up a 63-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

The Dutchman, who would go joint fifth with Ayrton Senna on the all-time winners' list with his next victory (41), said he is not placing much importance on the team winning everything.

When asked if he would care about going unbeaten, Verstappen said: "No.

"Last year was already quite crazy with 15 wins. As long as I win the championship that's the most important thing."

McLaren's 1988 team won 15 out of 16 races, while Mercedes won 19 out of 21 in 2016.

Verstappen said both those examples show why it is so tough for a team to win everything across the year.

"If you look at how we are performing, yes [we can] - but it's very unrealistic. There is always things that will go wrong in a season that is sometimes out of your control. I'm not thinking that is possible.

"When you look at it realistically with how quick the car is, yes. I think there was only one year where McLaren was close to this, it was one race. And that was less races than now."