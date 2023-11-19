Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Pérez give their reaction on a very intense Grand Prix in Las Vegas. (2:18)

McLaren driver Lando Norris assured fans he would be fine for Formula One's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after crashing and being taken to hospital during Saturday's race in Las Vegas.

Norris hit the wall hard at high speed on lap three, triggering a safety car interlude in a spectacular race won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

"I just bottomed out on the restart [after a virtual safety car period], lost the rear and hit the wall," the 24-year-old said.

"Big thanks go to the medical staff for checking me over, and to the team for the work they'll now put in on the car. One week to reset and go again for the season finale in Abu Dhabi."

Norris posted photos on Instagram of him at the hospital, with a caption that said: "Big impact. But feeling okay! Thanks for all the messages. See you next weekend."

Australian rookie team mate Oscar Piastri took two precious points for the team with 10th place and the fastest lap after starting from 18th on the grid.

"Two points isn't many compared to those we have scored in recent weeks but they're important in our battle for fourth," team principal Andrea Stella said.

"We now regroup, rest when we can, and prepare to go again in the season finale. We're looking forward to a much smoother weekend in Abu Dhabi on a circuit that should be more favourable to our car."