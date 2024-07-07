Open Extended Reactions

Lewis Hamilton won a record ninth grand prix at Silverstone, more than any driver at a single race. Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images

SILVERSTONE, England -- Lewis Hamilton's British Grand Prix felt like "a little fairytale" in his final home race with Mercedes, according to team boss Toto Wolff.

Hamilton's Silverstone victory was his first since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in December 2021.

The Englishman is set to join Ferrari next season, which will signal an end to his record-setting partnership with Mercedes -- Sunday was his 83rd win for Mercedes and the 104th of his career.

Wolff said it was satisfying to have delivered a winning car to Hamilton once again.

"It was so difficult over the last two years that we couldn't really find performance, we couldn't give the drivers a car that was able to go for the victories," Wolff said on Sunday evening. "And to make him win again, the British Grand Prix, in his last race for Mercedes here, it's almost like a little fairytale."

The Englishman admitted after the race he had started to doubt whether he would ever taste victory again after such a long drought, something Wolff said he has been helping him through.

"It's clear our relationship goes back a long time," he said. "Each of us has suffered at various stages. He's been there for me and most recently I've tried to do my contribution to his doubting, at times.

"That's why it feels really good that he's been able to put all the negative thoughts, all the negativity aside, and come up with this performance. I think it's a weight off his shoulders."

Perhaps inevitably, Wolff was asked if he now regrets that Hamilton will join Ferrari next year.

"In my life I've no regrets because you cannot have regrets," he replied. "We are adults. We take decisions. We go for it. That's the most important. We've got to finish this season on a high and provide a car that enables them to win and the team to score points in the constructors' championship. And it is what it is."